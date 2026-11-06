Trump's massive Arlington triumphal arch approved for construction by federal planning commission

The National Capital Planning Commission approved construction for President Donald Trump's proposed 250-foot triumphal arch in Washington, D.C., inspired by Paris' Arc de Triomphe.

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"President Trump understands as president and a superb builder that it's important to our national identity to display who we are through grand monuments," Paoletta said. President Donald Trump holds a model of an arch as he delivers remarks during a ballroom fundraising dinner in the East Room of the White House Oct. 15, 2025, in Washington.

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Trump has previously said the triumphal arch would be converted into a military complex capable of rapidly deploying large numbers of drones, with snipers positioned on the roof and plaza areas. He also said the complex would store"large quantities of sniper ammunition.

"A model of President Donald Trump's proposed triumphal arch to commemorate the country’s 250th anniversary is seen on the Resolute Desk on Oct. 15, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Fox News Digital's Amanda Macias and The Associated Press contributed to this report.