The sooner we transition off fossil fuels, the healthier we — and our wallets — will be.

A sign referencing high gas prices is seen at an event hosted by VoteVets to"call on Congress to do everything in its power to stop Trump's Iran war," outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C, on May 20, 2026.diesel .

With that war, Trump has set off a domino effect, showing how deeply the fossil fuel industry has baked its prices directly into the U.S. economy. For example, the price of food had already been increasing before the U.S. began its war. But now, economists have, a common nitrogen fertilizer, comes from the Middle East — and is impacted by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Additionally, because most food products are distributed using diesel-powered trucks, we’re seeing the Trump’s unprovoked war would have been a disaster in any context. But people in the U.S. and worldwide, especially in the, would have felt a whole lot less economic pain if we hadn’t been so dependent on oil and gas in the first place. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said back in March that a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz could cause a.

Now, two months later, the World Bank is forecasting the possibility of an additional 45 million people worldwide facing acute food insecurity, and significantly higher inflation and slower economic growth in developing economies. But even if the Strait were to open tomorrow, idled oil wells and refineries will take time to restart, leading to a severe supply crunch and further price increases.gas-fired power generationClimate Change Is Costly It’s not just the fuels themselves that are making everything more expensive.

It’s also the effects of digging them up and burning them.has increased sharply; the last three calendar years have had the highest total disaster costs over the entire 45-year period covered by the Climate Central database of billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in the U.S. Some of these costs are picked up by taxpayers through government-funded recovery, some are borne by insurance companies, and some are shouldered by impacted people.in disaster-prone regions. And because lenders require an adequate home insurance policy as a condition for a mortgage, rising insurance premiums effectively make homeownership unaffordable for many.

, leading to all kinds of costs for households. These include medical bills for cancer and other serious illnesses from drinking contaminated water, and the cost of having to buy bottled water instead of using contaminated tap water or well water. — tells you that they’re clinging to the fossil energy status quo to save you money, don’t believe them. They are protecting the profits of a powerful industry, at our expense.

And the sooner we transition off fossil fuels, the healthier we — and our economy — will be. Thank you for reading Truthout today. We have a brief message before you go. Unfortunately, donations are down for Truthout at a time when media faces immense pressure.

Yet, grassroots media is vital in the fight against Trump’s authoritarian reign. Our mandate to tell the truth, share strategies for resistance, and speak against fascism grows more urgent each day. We must appeal for your support. If you can support Truthout with a one-time or monthly donation, you will make a significant impact on our work. Please give today.





truthout / 🏆 69. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Asia-Pacific Carriers Fuel Global April Air Cargo Rebound Amid Iran War DisruptionAir cargo demand rose 4 percent in April, led by a 10.5 percent surge from Asian carriers, even as capacity tightened up amid Iran war disruptions.

Read more »

TikTokers Fuel Chaos in Kent as Record-Breaking Heatwave Backlash GrowsThe heatwave in Britain has led to a growing backlash as TikTokers are accused of fueling 'link up' chaos in Kent. Crowds descended on beaches, local spots, and waterways, causing fights and arrests as tensions simmered over the record-breaking heat.

Read more »

AI to Fuel Fashion, Footwear SpendingUBS analyst Jay Sole says AI will 'accelerate GDP growth' that will fuel increased fashion and footwear spending by U.S. consumers.

Read more »

Trump Endorses Pam Evette for South Carolina Governor, Highlights Loyalty and Policy AgendaFormer President Donald Trump publicly endorsed South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pam Evette for governor, praising her loyalty, business background and advocacy for a pro‑growth, America First agenda. He outlined her proposed focus on tax cuts, deregulation, support for farmers, border security and election integrity, while Evette thanked Trump for inspiring her political career.

Read more »