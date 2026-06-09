Trump’s long history of claiming elections are ‘rigged’

CNN’s Kasie Hunt examines President Trump’s history of unfounded claims that US elections are “rigged” as the ongoing vote count in California is the latest to draw criticism.

CNN's Kasie Hunt examines President Trump's history of unfounded claims that US elections are"rigged" as the ongoing vote count in California is the latest to draw criticism.

The latest Israel-Iran attacks are exposing a growing rift between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. While Trump is looking for a deal to end the war, Netanyahu remains skeptical of negotiations with Iran.

As political pressure mounts on both leaders, questions are growing about whether they're still on the same page. CNN’s Kevin Liptak reports. Two Virginia residents have filed a lawsuit to halt next week's UFC fight on the White House South Lawn. The Trump administration has until Tuesday night to respond to the lawsuit that alleges Trump will profit from the event.

CNN’s Kristen Holmes reports from the White House. President Trump stormed off an NBC interview with Kristen Welker after refusing to back up claims about January 6 and the 2020 election, but it's what he said about suicide and the Capitol attack that demands a closer look. CNN's Jake Tapper reports. The Trump administration projected the US-Iran war would be over in weeks shortly after it began February 28, but it has now stretched to 100 days.

Sen. Dan Sullivan is accusing Democrats of planting an opponent in the race with a similar name to confuse voters. CNN's Manu Raju reports. President Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview with NBC’s"Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker.

CNN’s Brian Stelter reports. Sen. Mark Warner called Bill Pulte, the new acting director of national intelligence, a"security risk" in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash, saying his loyalty to President Donald Trump threatens election security.





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