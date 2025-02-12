Trump's Legacy: Peacemaker or Power Broker?

This article examines President Trump's foreign policy, contrasting his stated goal of promoting peace with his actions, which often involve military intervention and a focus on US dominance.

The US president aspires to a legacy as a champion of world peace, exceeding all predecessors. However, his actions paint a different picture. During his first term, President Trump's reliance on military personnel surpassed that of any administration since the Reagan era. With 800 military bases spanning nearly 90 countries, complemented by hundreds within the US, America boasts the most extensive network of foreign military installations in history.

The US has engaged in war, combat, or utilized its forces in foreign countries in all but 11 of its over 250 years of existence, prioritizing military interventions over political solutions. While Trump promotes himself as a non-interventionist peacemaker, who would have prevented the escalation of tensions in Ukraine and Palestine's Gaza Strip into full-blown conflicts, his actions contradict this image.The world yearns for democracy, yet it's governed by self-proclaimed 'strongmen'. This seemingly explains Trump's admiration for foreign leaders like Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Viktor Orban. Despite this, Trump's key foreign policy appointees are known for their staunch neoconservative and interventionist viewpoints. Individuals like Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, UN Ambassador Elise Stefanik, and others, have shaped his foreign policy agenda.Trump's cabinet operates on transactional principles but remains constrained by neocon ideologues with a fervent belief in interventionism. While they may have his ear, it doesn't guarantee he always adheres to their counsel. Notably, during his first term, Trump leaned more heavily on White House advisors than the State Department for guidance on international relations.This trend appears to be continuing in his second term, with Steve Witkoff, a real estate tycoon, Zionist donor, and golfing companion, assuming a more prominent role, further marginalizing the State Department's influence in the region. Unlike his first term, which thrived on chaos and unpredictability, often disregarding longstanding US international commitments, Trump 2.0 has adopted a more aggressive and assertive approach, albeit one marked by friction with US allies. This shift is reinforced by Vice President JD Vance, while the appointment of Tulsi Gabbard as the intelligence chief signals a potential for greater restraint in America's approach to global affairs.Trump's financial backing has also undergone a significant transformation. Key contributors now include SpaceX founder Elon Musk, conservative billionaire investor Timothy Mellon, and Miriam Adelson, the widow of the late casino tycoon Sheldon Adelson. These substantial donors, along with a considerable increase in contributions from financial institutions, point towards a strategic shift in Trump's financial support base.Domestically, Musk serves as Trump's disruptor, influencing his approach to various issues. However, in foreign policy, Musk acts as a moderating force, particularly regarding tariffs and China. Financial institutions, on the other hand, have emerged as significant backers of Trump, believing they can wield influence over him while he perceives himself as utilizing them. Contrary to many interventionists, both Republicans and Democrats, who rely heavily on funding from the defense and energy sectors, Trump's financial support stems primarily from the financial sector.He often adopts a hard-line stance, both in rhetoric and action, but ultimately favors economic coercion as a primary tool. However, if challenged, he is not averse to resorting to more forceful measures. During his first term, Trump shifted the US national security and defense strategy to prioritize competition with China and Russia, even provoking European allies by threatening to withdraw from the Cold War-era defense alliance.Now, Trump appears to be basing national security on a hemispheric defense system centered on US expansion and dominance. At the very least, this effort aims to secure a greater US role in North America. This same ambition fueled his pursuit of influence over Mexico, Central America, and the Panama Canal.Trump's efforts to militarize America's southern border with Mexico, curb immigration from Central America, and project power in the Middle East further underscore his commitment to this hemispheric vision. Trump approaches the Middle East with unwavering support for Israel, which serves as a military cornerstone in the region, and Saudi Arabia, perceived as crucial for stability. Conversely, he maintains a hostile stance towards Iran.Trump's foreign policy, while characterized by a desire for peace, is driven by a pragmatic approach that prioritizes US interests and power projection on a global scale





trtworld / 🏆 101. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY MILITARY INTERVENTION PEACE POWER PROJECTION UNITED STATES GLOBAL POLITICS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Biden's Legacy: A Legacy of FailureThis article argues that Joe Biden's presidency has been a failure, citing his policies on DEI, ESG, immigration, and censorship as evidence. It also highlights the economic damage caused by his administration's spending habits.

Read more »

Frances Perkins: A Legacy of Labor, Legacy, and TransformationThis article explores the life and career of Frances Perkins, the first woman to serve in a U.S. presidential cabinet. It delves into her pioneering work as Secretary of Labor, navigating the complexities of gender, politics, and personal transformation while leaving a lasting impact on American labor history.

Read more »

Yellowstone's Ending Foreshadowed in 1883: A Legacy of Land, Power, and ProphecyThe ending of Yellowstone season 5 finds its roots in the prequel series, 1883, where the Dutton family's journey west sets the stage for a prophecy that spans generations.

Read more »

Biden Delivers Farewell Address, Reflecting on Legacy and Transitioning PowerPresident Joe Biden delivers his final Oval Office address, marking the end of his four-year term and setting the stage for Donald Trump's return to the White House. Biden reflects on his administration's achievements, particularly in foreign policy and economic recovery, while acknowledging the challenges faced during his presidency.

Read more »

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 Explores the Depth of Juste Belmont's Power and LegacyCastlevania: Nocturne season 2 delves deeper into the rich history of the Belmont family, focusing on Juste Belmont's journey from a reclusive and magic-less individual to a powerful force in the fight against evil. The season reveals crucial details about Juste's past, including his relationship with his daughter Julia and grandson Richter, and showcases his remarkable magical abilities.

Read more »

Power Rangers: Eternal Rangers Concludes the Heroes of the Grid LegacyThe final chapter in the Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid saga is here, promising an epic conclusion with new Rangers, villains, and customization options. Renegade Game Studios launched the Kickstarter campaign for Power Rangers: Eternal Rangers, which has already surpassed its funding goal, offering fans a chance to own the game's greatest collection of heroes and villains.

Read more »