Trump's Layoffs Spark Surge in Unemployment Claims in Washington D.C.

President Trump's efforts to reduce the federal workforce have resulted in a significant spike in unemployment claims in Washington D.C. The number of jobless filings surged by 36% in the week ending February 8th, reaching 1,780. Since Trump took office, nearly 4,000 workers in the city have filed for unemployment insurance.

Jobless filings in Washington D.C. surged to 1,780 for the week ending February 8th, a 36% increase from the prior week. This spike coincides with President Donald Trump and the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency advisory board's orders for layoffs across the federal government . Since Trump took office, nearly 4,000 workers in the city have filed for unemployment insurance. The surge in jobless claims began at the start of the new year and has continued to climb.

In all, just shy of 7,000 claims have been filed in the six weeks of the new year, or about 55% more than in the prior six-week period. Filings rose to 1,780 for the week ending February 8th, a 36% increase from the prior week and more than four times the number around the same period in 2024. While the national unemployment rate has been relatively stable, with the four-week moving average of initial claims at 216,000, little changed from the beginning of the year, experts are closely watching the situation in Washington D.C. Raj Namboothiry, senior vice president at Manpower North America, the workforce solutions company, said, 'I expect it to go higher, and definitely, we'll be watching it very closely.' It's unclear what share of the spike is directly related to federal government workers, but the rise coincides with the White House ordering the layoffs of probationary employees along with thousands of others as the administration seeks a broad-based reduction in the labor force. Displaced employees may not be out of work long, however. Namboothiry thinks their skill sets could be in high demand for certain sectors of the economy. 'This presents an opportunity, because there are clients who are looking for talent that's exiting that may benefit,' he said. 'There's going to be some conversations around an interest from employers with this pool of talent.'The cuts that Trump are targeting are spread around the government, with some agencies expecting dramatic cutbacks. How those displaced employees fare will depend on their fields of work, said Allison Shrivastava, economist at the Indeed Hiring Lab. 'It might be that very few of them remain without work,' she said. 'It definitely depends on sector. So for example, if you are in the accounting sector right now, that's a sector that, in terms of job postings, we've seen perform pretty well. Say you're in software development ... those jobs have not been as in demand. The level of difficulty that you would have in finding a job would really be contingent on the sector that you're in.





