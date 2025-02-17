Trump's Layoffs Hit Philadelphia's Independence Mall

Federal employee layoffs under President Trump are impacting Independence Mall in Philadelphia, leaving the iconic site understaffed as it prepares for major events.

President Donald Trump 's mass layoffs of federal employees are impacting Independence Mall in Philadelphia . Two park guides were recently fired, and the union representing those workers is raising concerns. The union, AFGE Local 2058, informed FOX 29 that the two park guides were dismissed on Friday afternoon. Moreover, over two dozen positions remain vacant as the city prepares for a significant celebration next year.

David Fitzpatrick, Treasurer of AFGE Local 2058 and Secretary Treasurer of AFGE Council 270, expressed his dismay. 'The most historical building in the United States of America, where the Declaration of Independence was signed, and we barely have enough staff to keep that building open,' he stated. Fitzpatrick revealed that the employees, who were in their probationary period, received a curt notice: 'They are the people that are in direct contact with the visitors that come to Independence Hall from all over the world, and they were the first ones they cut out,' he explained. 'These folks literally had an hour, pack your stuff, turn your keys, get out.'The firings align with President Trump's initiative to reduce the size of the federal government. This includes eliminating probationary employees from the National Park Service who haven't yet earned civil service protection. The aim is to slash federal spending and, according to the president, streamline the bureaucracy. Fitzpatrick highlighted the consequences of these layoffs, stating that buildings, such as the Second Bank of the United States in Philadelphia, have already been forced to close due to staff shortages. He also pointed to the 2026 celebration of the country's 250th birthday, where Philadelphia will play a prominent role. 'How we’re going to manage there at Independence, I don’t know,' he said. 'These folks, they’re going to your church, to your supermarket, they’re your neighbors, this isn’t some unknown D.C. bureaucrat, these are folks working here in Philadelphia and they’re out of a job.'Fitzpatrick further revealed that five employees were also dismissed at Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton and Gettysburg National Military Park





FOX29philly / 🏆 570. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trump Layoffs Federal Employees Independence Mall Philadelphia National Parks Union AFGE Politics Government Spending

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SEPTA Announces Special Event Schedule for Philadelphia's Independence Day ParadeSEPTA will operate on a special event schedule for the July 4th Independence Day Parade in Philadelphia. Trains will run primarily inbound to Center City in the morning and outbound to the suburbs in the evening. Riders are advised to plan their trips in advance, arrive early, and be patient due to potential crowds. Specific details on subway and bus service alterations, Regional Rail limitations, and payment methods are provided.

Read more »

Private Jet Crashes Near Philadelphia MallA Learjet 55 crashed near a shopping mall in northeast Philadelphia, raising concerns about injuries but providing limited information as of now. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Read more »

Small Plane Crashes in Northeast Philadelphia Near Roosevelt MallA Learjet 55 crashed shortly after takeoff from Northeast Philadelphia Airport on Friday night, January 31, 2025, near Roosevelt Mall. The FAA reported the crash and stated there were two people on board, while Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy indicated six people were reportedly on the flight. Surveillance video captured the plane crashing to the ground, and a major incident was reported at Cottman and Bustelton Avenues. Roads were closed in the area, including parts of Roosevelt Boulevard, and authorities urged people to evacuate on foot.

Read more »

Small plane crashes near Philadelphia mall in fiery explosion; multiple casualties reported: LIVEThe Learjet 55 crashed after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

Read more »

Plane crashes in Philadelphia, igniting inferno near homes and mallA small plane crashed Friday night in Philadelphia, setting nearby homes in flames.

Read more »

Small Plane Crashes Near Philadelphia Mall, Sparking FiresA Learjet 55 crashed on a street near Roosevelt Mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Friday night, leading to multiple house and car fires. The plane, with two people on board, was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri. Authorities are responding to the scene, and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash.

Read more »