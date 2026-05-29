Trump's Latest Health Check-Up Results Still Under Wraps

President Donald Trump, 79, visited the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for his third physical of his second term on Tuesday. The White House has yet to release the results, raising concerns about the President's health, especially given his recent visible health issues such as bruised hands, swollen legs, and instances of nodding off during meetings. Trump has dismissed these concerns, claiming he's 'healthy' and that his tests have come back 'perfect'. However, polls suggest that a significant number of Americans are worried about the President's mental and physical fitness for the job.

President Donald Trump , at 79, underwent his third physical examination of his second term at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Tuesday. The White House has yet to release the results, leaving the public in the dark about the President's health status.

While Trump has previously used his health reports to emphasize his vigor compared to past Presidents, it remains unclear whether the White House will publish the latest results. Presidents are not legally obligated to disclose their health information, which can sometimes lead to a rosier picture being painted in the released assessments





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Donald Trump Health Check-Up Walter Reed Medical Center Health Concerns Presidential Fitness

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