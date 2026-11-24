The president has left out a crucial detail in his brags about making the deal.

As Donald Trump takes a victory lap for his role in getting Jensen Huang his old job back, he is staying pretty quiet on the subject of how much money the move might have made him.

Nvidia’s board announced it would be bringing its former CEO back on board “effective immediately” on Monday after Trump spent the latter half of the weekend publicly demanding they do so. Huang was forced to resign on Nov. 12 after it was revealed that he had engaged in several affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy based in Singapore. Donald Trump's net worth has potentially increased by $15 million after Jensen Huang was reinstated as Nvidia CEO on Monday.

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Since then thousands of stockholders, joined by Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, have campaigned to have the decision reversed. Speaking to CNBC on Monday Trump made sure the world knew exactly how involved he was in the process.

“I spoke to , let me put it that way,” he told Eamon Javers. “And I convinced them, I made the deal. ” Trump himself owns a large number of shares in the company which the White House has insisted is handled by third-party investors but nevertheless continues to pay dividends for the president. Trump holds a large number of Nvidia stocks which skyrocketed in value after Jensen Huang was welcomed back as CEO.

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Trump’s holdings in the company’s stock were reported in the president’s financial disclosures to the Office of Government Ethics which were filed on Nov. 5—one week before Huang was originally forced out.after the board reinstated Huang as CEO, adding a staggering $952 billion to the company’s market value in a single day—the largest one-day gain ever recorded by a U.S.-listed company. Jensen Huang admitted an affair with Alice Huang, a Singapore-based tech exec who is thought to be a Chinese spy.

This means the bare minimum Trump gained from Huang’s return was $1.3 million if he only held 32,000 shares. But if he held anywhere near 370,000 shares that means the president’s intervention could have netted him up to $15 million, On the other hand, if Trump did have the maximum amount of shares but had chosen not to intervene, he was set to lose up to $42 million following a tumultuous few weeks as the company was engulfed in scandal and hemorrhaging money.

The president insists, however, that he only intervened for the good of the country and that Huang’s return was a victory for the American economy as a whole.

“The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. That does not change the fact that both Democrats and Republicans now want the decision to be investigated.

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Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich has called for an investigation into Nvidia following the news of Huang's return.for a congressional investigation into potential national security risks following the Nvidia board’s decision to reinstall Huang as CEO.

“There is something profoundly wrong about Jensen Huang having a relationship with a Chinese Communist Spy and helping China get a huge number of very advanced computer chips when that was specifically against the policy of the United States Government,” GingrichNvidia’s board disputed any security risk in a statement released Monday in which it said that, based on the input from senior levels of the U.S. government, “the board is confident that Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk. ”Sen.

Ruben Gallego, an Arizona Democrat, personally took to social media where he called out Trump’s potential financial incentive in getting Huang his old job back. Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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