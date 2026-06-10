Inflation hit 4.2% in May, the highest since 2023, driven by a 23.5% surge in energy prices after Trump's military conflict with Iran. Economists say wage gains are erased, and lower-income households are hit hardest.

A new report from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that inflation in May reached its highest level since 2023, driven primarily by soaring energy costs following President Trump 's military strikes against Iran in late February.

Overall prices rose 4.2% year-over-year, while core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased 2.9% - the highest since September 2023. Energy prices surged 23.5% compared to May 2024, with gasoline prices up 40% annually. Economists say the inflation spike is wiping out wage gains, which grew only 3.4% in May. Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, stated, 'Americans are getting squeezed financially.

This isn't just bad vibes. There is real pain, especially for middle-class and lower-income households. Basic items like gas, electricity, food, and medical care are seeing sizable price increases.

' Ben Casselman, an economics reporter, noted on social media that average hourly earnings adjusted for inflation are now back to exactly where they were when Trump returned to office. Economist Steve Rattner posted a chart showing energy prices exploding after Iran retaliated by shutting down the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping. Representative Don Beyer (D-Va. ) criticized Trump's economic mismanagement, calling it a 'betrayal of the working class.

' He pointed to Trump's broken promise to end inflation on day one, noting that the president has failed by almost every measure. Niko Jacquez, a spokesperson for a progressive advocacy group, said, 'Working Americans no longer have any breathing room in their budgets. They are dipping into their savings while the president spends millions on NBA Finals tickets.

' The conflict with Iran, which began with a US airstrike on Iranian military positions, has escalated into a broader regional confrontation. Analysts warn that continued instability in the Middle East could keep energy prices high, further straining household budgets. Critics argue that Trump's decision to attack Iran without congressional approval constitutes an illegal war of choice that directly harms American families.

The inflation report comes as Trump faces growing pressure to address rising costs ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. While the White House has touted job growth and stock market gains, polling shows that economic anxiety remains high among voters. The Federal Reserve has indicated it may need to raise interest rates further to combat inflation, a move that could slow economic growth.

Many economists now expect inflation to remain elevated through the end of the year, barring a de-escalation in the Iran conflict. The situation has also sparked debate about the long-term consequences of military action on the domestic economy. Some analysts note that the war has disrupted global oil supplies, with Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz affecting a significant portion of the world's crude shipments.

This has led to increased volatility in energy markets, with prices fluctuating wildly in recent weeks. Meanwhile, US sanctions on Iran have been tightened, although they have had limited impact on Iran's ability to retaliate. The Biden administration had previously negotiated a tentative nuclear deal, but Trump withdrew from it and restored maximum pressure. Many experts say that diplomacy would have been more effective than military force in stabilizing both the region and energy prices.

The human cost of the conflict has also been substantial, with thousands of casualties reported on both sides. However, the economic fallout is now being felt directly by Americans at the gas pump and grocery store. Small business owners report that higher input costs are forcing them to raise prices or cut staff. Consumer confidence has dipped sharply in recent months as households grapple with stagnant real wages.

The inflation report underscores the trade-offs inherent in foreign policy decisions that have direct impacts on domestic prosperity. As the 2026 campaign heats up, economic management will likely be a central issue, with Democrats seizing on the inflation data to attack Trump's record. The president has defended his actions, claiming that the war is necessary to protect national security and that the economy is fundamentally strong. But with interest rates rising and savings dwindling, many Americans are skeptical.

The coming months will test whether the administration can reverse the inflationary trend without sacrificing its foreign policy objectives





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