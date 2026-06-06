A detailed analysis of the $95 billion allocated for munitions in the FY 2027 defense budget, highlighting its impact on domestic priorities such as education and the cost of social programs, alongside the human toll of the US-Israel war on Iran.

The United States is facing a critical moment as the ongoing war with Iran, initiated under the Trump administration, has led to massive military spending that diverts resources away from domestic needs.

According to reports, the proposed FY 2027 defense budget includes $95 billion specifically to purchase more bombs and missiles, aimed at restocking munitions used in the US-Israel war of aggression against Iran. This sum alone represents approximately 20% more than the entire discretionary budget for the US Department of Education in 2026. The financial burden of the conflict extends beyond immediate combat costs; each missile produced costs millions, sometimes tens of millions, of taxpayer dollars.

For perspective, the expense of a single missile could fund vital social programs such as healthcare, education, or housing assistance, as highlighted by the National Priorities Project. The war has already resulted in significant human casualties, including an attack in March that killed 170 people, almost all children under the age of 12, using an American Tomahawk missile launched from US bases in neighboring Middle East countries.

Meanwhile, advanced systems like THAAD interceptors have been deployed at great cost, and taxpayers are being asked to cover replacements despite no existential threat to the United States. The US maintains a substantial military presence in the Persian Gulf, with warships stationed more than 7,000 miles from the mainland, underscoring the global reach and expense of these operations. Critics argue that the war is not only illegal but also counterproductive, fueling instability and causing the deaths of countless civilians.

Instead of subsidizing war profiteers, the government could invest in genuine security for American communities by addressing the nation's affordability crisis, funding education, and supporting families. Efforts are currently underway to oppose further increases to the Pentagon budget, with activists urging citizens to contact their representatives and demand a no vote on any additional war funding. The overarching message is that US tax dollars should support families at home rather than perpetuate violence abroad.

This perspective comes from Common Dreams, an independent media outlet that relies entirely on reader donations,不接受 corporate广告 or having a paywall, emphasizing the urgency of supporting journalistic efforts that challenge powerful interests like Wall Street greed, fossil fuel destruction, and Big Tech lobbyists. The organization warns that at a time when its mission is most needed, financial threats are intensifying, making public support more crucial than ever.

The broader implication is that the cycle of endless war must be broken through congressional action and public pressure to redirect funds toward social welfare and away from military aggression. The human and financial costs will continue to grow without intervention, making this a pivotal issue for American democracy and economic stability





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