The potential U.S.-Iran nuclear agreement faces significant obstacles as Israel conducts strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut, prompting Iranian skepticism about American commitment. President Trump publicly condemned the Israeli actions, creating tension with a key strategic alLy.

The emerging nuclear agreement between the United States and Iran has hit a major diplomatic hurdle following Israel i military actions in Lebanon . By Sunday's deadline, the deal wasn't finalized, with Israel launching strikes on a Hezbollah command center in Beirut . these attacks have caused Iran to question the United States' commitment to the peace framework, arguing that the strikes demonstrate a lack of control over a key regional ally.

President Donald Trump responded by condemning the Israeli operation, stating that the strikes were unwarranted because the initial Hezbollah attacks did not outcome in any Israeli casualties. This public disagreement marks a sharp departure from the usual alignment between Washington and Jerusalem.

"Trump's Truth Social post is a resounding slap in the face," a U.S. official remarked, highlighting that the restrictions hAve increased in severity. The expectation that Israel will refrain from striking targets anywhere in Lebanon does not align with the narrative of a strategic ally, the official added, underscoring the growing rift. The core of the dispute centers on Israeli opposition to any U.S.-Iran agreement.

Israel argues that such an agreement would effectively legitimize Iranian regional power, including its proxy network.

"As far as we are concerned, Iran is Trumps issue and he has the right to pursue an agreement, but Lebanon is ours," an Israeli Cabinet official stated. "We must not agree to the Iranian equation, even at the cost of a severe confrontation with the U.S." This stance directly challenges American efforts to secure a new framework that would replace the 2015 nuclear accord.

Compounding the diplomatic friction, reports indicate that Trump offered Iran financial incentives to refrain from retaliating against Israel's attack on Beirut. Tehran rejected the proposal outright and has publicly claimed it will respond "soon," according to Channel 12.

Furthermore, the president's frustration with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has intensified. Reports suggest Trump believes Netanyahu has "no f***ing judgment" and is "very unhappy" with the Lebanon strikes,which are occurring amid sensitive negotiations with Iran. Netanyahu had emphasized to Trump in thier recent conversation that Iran must be permanently barred from developing nuclear weapons. Within the proposed deal, Trump has insisted on strict restrictions to prevent Iran from both developing and purchasing nuclear capabilities.

However, one of Iran's stated requirements for any peace agreement is a cessation of Israeli attacks on Hezbollah proxies in Lebanon. This demand places Netanyahu in an untenable position, forcing a choice between accepting a deal with the U.S. or maintaining operational freedom against Iranian-backed groups.

The situation creates a triangular dilemma: Iran uses the Israeli strikes as evidence of American unreliability, Israel threatens to sabotage the entire diplomatic process to protect its security, and the Trump administration must balance its desire for a agreement with the need to assure its closest regional partner. the coming days will determine whether these tensions can be resolved or whether they'll lead to a complete collapse of negotiations and potentially greater regional instability





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