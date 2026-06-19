President Trump's memorandum of understanding with Iran to end the war and extend ceasefire draws criticism from allies and domEstic opponents, while his delay of intelligence nominee Jay Clayton adds to tensions with Senate Republicans.

The week began with an unusual scene on the South Lawn of the White House: cage fighting to mark President Trump 's birthday, or perhaps the 250th anniversary of the nation.

Fighters warmed up in the Indian Treaty Room and some emerged from the Oval Office for thier bouts. This spectacle set the tone for a tumultuous week dominated by foreign policy and domestic political maneuvering. The president arrived at the G7 summit in France with wind at his back after announcing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran to extend the ceasefire and set a course for 60 days of negotiations to end the war completely.

On Monday, an official sAid the MOU had been electronically signed a afternoon earlier. At the G7, world leaders praised the MOU, and Trump said, We found a great deal of unity here at the G7. The text of the MOU was released during Trumps meandering press conference, raising more questions than it answered.

Back home, Trump stirred controversy with an overnight social media post Wednesday delaying Jay Clayton's nomination to become director of national intelligence, just hours before his confirmation hearing. This was part of a complicated game driving a wedge between the White Residence and Senate Republicans. Trump said he wouldn't approve the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) unless the SAVE America Act, mandating photo ID and proof of citizenship to vote, was included.

The FISA Section 702, a key tool for fighting terrorism and espionage, had expired the previous week. at present both the Clayton nomination and FISA renewal are delayed indefinitely. Vice President JD Vance defended the Iran pact, saying consumers were already seeing benefits with falling gas prices and oil tankers moving through the Strait of Hormuz.

He warned Israel to get on board with the MOU, stating, You cannot just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem that you have. The MOU has been heavily criticized as all carrot and no stick, ending the war without Iran's unconditional surrender.

It puts Trump's objectives on hold: no enforceable agreement to conclude Iran's nuclear weapons development,no conclude to ballistic missile production, and only a vague promise that the Strait of Hormuz is open as long as Iran wants. Iran gets sanctions relief and up to $300 billion from a development fund through Qatar, while Israel is pressured to cease its counterattacks against Hezbollah. The pact returns to status quo antebellum, with Iran likely rebuilding its nuclear program.

Trump's support appears to be eroding over this agreement, potentially harming Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections. The 14-point MOU is seen as a humiliating loss of face for the U.S.,gaining nothing except promises Iran has previously broken. As the administration tries to spin the deal, critics point out that Iran has already started stalling on the 60-afternoon negotiation timeline





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