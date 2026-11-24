Democrats have reacted with alarm after President Donald Trump successfully pressured Nvidia to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO.

For Democrats eyeing the White House, President Donald Trump's coziness with tech executives was already a potent target even before he successfully pressured Nvidia to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive.

Now his extraordinary intervention has crystallized their concerns about the growing power of artificial intelligence companies and his blending of government and business interests. Huang had lost his job because of extramarital affairs, including one with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of working as a spy for Beijing. Eleven days later, Nvidia's board put him back in charge.

Also read Trump says he spoke ‘directly and indirectly’ with Nvidia’s board about reinstating Jensen Huang

Although Democrats lack a unified vision for how to handle the proliferation of artificial intelligence , the episode was an opportunity for them to speak largely in unison as they called Huang’s return a threat to national security and described Trump's role as corrupt. Nvidia's decision sends a message “that the national security of this country is not as important as your relationship with President Trump,” said Sen.

Ruben Gallego, an Arizona Democrat considering a White House campaign, in an interview with The Associated Press.

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“We also have to figure out how corporate America doesn’t take a bad lesson from this, and thinks that somehow it’s OK for them to evade national security for the purposes of just selling more,” Gallego said. Nvidia is under scrutiny over whether it's complying with U.S. restrictions on the export of its most advanced semiconductors to China and their use by Chinese tech firms.

The company's share price dropped sharply during Huang's brief absence, dragging down the broader stock market to one of its worst weeks since the 2008 financial crisis, before recovering with Monday's announcement of his reinstatement. Trump argues that Huang's leadership at Nvidia is necessary Still euphoric over their sweeping midterm victories , many ambitious Democrats are still feeling around for the right message on artificial intelligence, which carries both promise and peril as it becomes increasingly intertwined with the economy, infrastructure and daily life.

Trump's intervention put a spotlight on his own financial stake in the company, which his latest financial disclosure report says was worth at least $12.5 million at the end of 2025, and on the millions of dollars Huang contributed to Trump's ballroom project. Writing on social media that “rules should apply to everyone,” California Rep.

Ro Khanna noted that “the rich & powerful, like Jensen, do not get to evade export controls or accountability just because it props up the stock price. ” Trump worried that Huang's ouster was not only tanking the stock market but also risked putting the U.S. behind Beijing in the race for tech dominance.

"I'm doing it for the country," Trump said on CNBC. Huang's reinstatement reinforced the message, which many Democrats delivered in the midterms, that the system is rigged against average Americans, said Sacha Haworth, founder and CEO of The Tech Oversight Project and a former aide to Democrats. Big tech leaders can be a powerful foil.

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“They are the most unlikeable men in America, and yet it seems like the system is working very well for them,” Haworth said. “The news this week just reinforced that idea. So the mission that Democrats have now is to continue to prove to voters that they are fighting against this corrupt system, against the influence of tech CEOs and on behalf of Americans. ” Nvidia’s board and Trump himself left no ambiguity over who drove the decision.

It was based on input from “senior levels of the United States government,” Nvidia said in a press release announcing Huang’s return. Trump said in an interview with CNBC that “I spoke to them, let me just put it that way. And I convinced them. ” Democratic candidates see corruption, security risks Pennsylvania Gov.

Josh Shapiro tied Huang’s reinstatement to “the sheer corruption and weakness” of the president, calling it “another example of the dangerous combination governing this country: a rigged system that protects those at the very top no matter what, and a corrupt White House that cannot be trusted to put the economic well-being and safety of American families first. ” Sen.

Elissa Slotkin of Michigan said that Trump’s pressure campaign made clear that, to the president, “making money is more important than America’s national security or the rule of law. ” Slotkin, a former CIA analyst, added, “If ever there was an issue that deserved national security oversight, it’s this one. ” And Illinois Gov.

JB Pritzker drew a comparison between Huang’s reinstatement and Democrats’ broad wins in this month’s midterm elections, calling the CEO’s return an example of “the greed and lack of accountability that the country just rejected. ” Pritzker urged Democrats “to speak with one voice and not be afraid to fight the Trump administration,” saying Trump and Vice President JD Vance “will move mountains for tech billionaires. ”