Trump's interactions with ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in the spotlight

By Kanishka Singh Nov 12 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's close ties with billionaire Jensen Huang ​have come under renewed scrutiny after revelations about the former Nvidia CEO's affairs,

Nov 12 - President Donald Trump's close ties with billionaire Jensen Huang ​have come under renewed scrutiny after revelations about the former Nvidia CEO's affairs, including with a businesswoman alleged to be a spy for China.

Trump has said he was "amazed" after the revelations concerning one of his closest allies in Silicon Valley. Huang resigned on November 12 and faces an FBI probe and congressional hearings. Over the past two years, Huang has voiced support for the Trump administration's AI agenda and met the Republican leader many times as Nvidia sought to sell advanced chips to the Chinese market and lobbied for looser restrictions on Chinese access to Nvidia's sophisticated AI chips.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns, Colette Kress named interim CEO as shares fall 13%

Democratic and Republican lawmakers have called to halt exports of advanced AI chips to China. Huang and the White House have argued that continuing US sales to China would keep Chinese customers reliant on US technology.

Here is a timeline on some publicly known interactions and meetings between Huang and Trump since the Republican leader returned to the White House in January 2025:Trump met Huang during the first month of his return to the White House, casting the interaction as a good meeting. Later in the month, Trump gave a shout out to Huang as he spoke and signed executive orders at an AI summit.

"Jensen, will you stand up? What a job, what a job you've done," Trump remarked.

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"He's a great guy too. "Huang met Trump at the White House as the Trump administration and Nvidia engaged in talks over allowing advanced AI chip sales to China. Huang attended a US-Saudi Arabia investment forum in Washington during the first visit of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the US capital since 2018. Huang talked about the future of AI at the event.

Trump praised Huang when the then-Nvidia CEO visited Washington and met the Republican leader, who said the chip executive was aware of where he stood on export controls. Huang was in the US capital that day to meet lawmakers and told them that state-by-state US regulations would slow the progress of AI development.

The Trump administration began allowing some exports of Nvidia's powerful H200 AI chips to China on a case-by-case basis but it did not lift the restrictions applying to organizations that Washington had put on a trade restriction list. In late March, the White House announced Huang as part of a 13-member council formally called the "President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology" to weigh in on AI policy and other issues.

Huang was among a delegation of tech CEOs who joined Trump during his visit to China to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping as the Republican leader aimed to urge Beijing to "open up" to US business. Trump, in a last minute addition to his May trip to China, asked Huang to join him. Huang was spotted boarding Air Force One during a re-fuelling stop in Alaska en route to Beijing.

As the Trump administration and AI companies faced increasing scrutiny over risks posed by advanced AI, Trump said on September 29 that Huang was among a number of AI CEOs who signed a voluntary safety pact and backed data center expansion. Huang met Trump at the White House that day along with a number of tech executives.

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Trump, who had argued previously that the US ​does ⁠not need new AI-specific regulations, said the pact was "morally binding," prompting criticism that it did not lay out consequences for non-compliance. In the previous week, Huang attended a high-profile state dinner for Xi at the White House when the Chinese leader met Trump. In mid-September, Huang addressed AI safety concerns during a summit in Los Angeles.

He took a phone call from Trump during the event and put him on speaker for the audience. During the roughly five-minute call, Trump called AI safety fears a "hoax.

"In early October, Trump awarded the National Medal of Science, the United States' highest honor for scientists and engineers, to Huang and some other tech industry leaders. The same day Trump gave him the award, the president disclosed buying up to $1.6 million and selling up to $1 million in Nvidia stock during the summer of 2026. The Washington Post reported in mid-October that Nvidia committed $25 million for Trump's planned White House ballroom.

Trump said on November 9 that he spoke to the then-Nvidia boss after the affair between Huang and Alice Huang - an unrelated former executive of Singapore-based company Megaspeed, whom US authorities suspected to be a Chinese spy - became public. Trump said the tech billionaire told him he had no idea that the woman was a spy and that Trump believed him.

"I asked him that question 'Did you have any idea that she was a spy? ' He said 'I had no idea that she was a spy' and I really believe him," Trump told a White House briefing. When asked about Huang's resignation on November 12, Trump said in a podcast interview that it was "sad" while describing him as a "tremendous talent.

"The New York Times later reported Trump called him on November 10 and asked him to fight for his job.