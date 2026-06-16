Trump's Inner Circle Divided Over Iran Nuclear Deal Implementation

A report reveals divisions within Donald Trump's inner circle regarding Iran's commitment to the outlined peace deal. While US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner support the agreement believing it will curb Iran's nuclear ambitions, CIA Director John Ratcliffe warns that US intelligence suggests Tehran is unwilling to accept key nuclear concessions. The Memorandum of Understanding, agreed to on Trump's 80th birthday, includes Iranian pledges to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and a US commitment to end its naval blockade, along with a 60-day ceasefire extension. However, intelligence indicates a discrepancy between Iran's public commitments and private discussions, causing concern among Ratcliffe and Senator Marco Rubio. The deal also faces confusion over whether the US agreed to pay Iran $300 billion for reconstruction, with Trump and JD Vance giving conflicting accounts.

Donald Trump’s inner circle is divided on whether Iran will follow through on some of the details laid out in an outline peace deal, according to a report.

Ever since Trump launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, the president has said the main goal of his war is to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.was agreed to on Sunday—Trump’s 80th birthday—CIA Director John Ratcliffe warned him that evidence gathered by U.S. intelligence agencies suggests Tehran is not as willing to accept some of the nuclear concessions outlined in the proposal as the U.S. would hope, sourcesand U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner—who is married to the president’s daughter, Ivanka—supported the peace deal, believing it will end Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

, it reportedly includes pledges from Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and from the U.S. to end its naval blockade, as wellThere will also be a 60-day extension of the current ceasefire, during which talks aimed at further detailing efforts to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions will continue. However, Trump and his advisers were told during a series of meetings leading up to the MOU that U.S. intelligence indicated the way Iranian officials were discussing the deal internally did not match what they were communicating to mediators and U.S. officials.

Donald Trump and JD Vance can’t seem to get their stories straight on whether the U.S. has agreed to pay Iran $300 billion for reconstruction efforts as part of the peace deal. This intelligence spooked Ratcliffe and Rubio in particular, who now fear Tehran is unwilling to go as far as the U.S. wants regarding its nuclear commitments.

“The intelligence reflects that the Iranian intentions are not in line with their commitments under the deal,” a source told Axios. Among the provisions in the MOU is a requirement that Iran reiterate that it will never obtain a nuclear weapon.

The agreement also demands that Tehran commit to resolving the “disposition of stockpiled enriched material” and “discuss the issue of future enrichment and other mutually agreed matters related to Iran’s nuclear needs based on a satisfactory framework being agreed upon in the final deal,” a source told Axios. A senior U.S. official added that the U.S. will know within two to three weeks just how serious Iran is about making the nuclear concessions sought by Washington as part of the agreement.

In a statement, a White House spokesperson told Axios: “President Trump listens to all opinions on any given issue—but everyone understands he is the final decision-maker.

“This MOU meets all of the red lines that the administration has long articulated by ensuring that Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon, cannot retain its highly enriched uranium, and cannot hold the world’s energy supply hostage. ”





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