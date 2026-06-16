Trump’s Incredibly Unhealthy 80th Birthday Dinner Revealed

The president’s new daughter-in-law showed off what was on the menu for his birthday bash.

following her marriage last month to the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., shared a glimpse at the menu for the newly minted octogenarian’s birthday dinner in anAccording to Bettina’s post, Trump treated his dinner guests to a calorie-heavy meal consisting of a bacon-covered salad slathered with buttermilk ranch and blue cheese, as well as herb-roasted turkey paired with bread stuffing, mashed potatoes, and gravy.

Dinner attendees capped off the carb-loaded banquet with a chiffon birthday cake served with vanilla ice cream and créme chantilly.

“80 and still strong,” Betinna captioned the post. “Still crushing it… Still the main event…🇺🇸🥊 An absolutely unforgettable night at the White House celebrating The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment on the president’s birthday dinner and its nutritional content.

Although Trump’s birthday menu reflected a departure from his typical fast food fare, the dinner still catered to the president’s oversaturated sensibilities.on the Oval Office’s Resolute Desk, has not been shy about his love for fast food throughout his life—particularly Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters recalled that once, while flying with Trump to a campaign event, the president gobbled up a Quarter Pounder, a Big Mac, a Filet-O-Fish, and French fries in one sitting. Chambers, Changes, and Conversations podcast in October.

“How does a guy who’s as senior as him get away with eating all this McDonald’s on a consistent basis? ” Corey Lewandowski, ICE Barbie Kristi Noem’s alleged lover and Trump’s former campaign manager, said in his 2017 bookthat “On Trump Force One, there were four major food groups: McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza, and Diet Coke.

”The president’s health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., tried to get Trump to eat healthier as part of his “Make America Healthy Again” agenda, but failed miserably, as he





thedailybeast / 🏆 307. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

White-House Bettina-Anderson Donald-Trump-Jr Trumpland Politics Maga

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Photos: White House lawn octagon celebrates Trump's 80th, nation's 250thA massive UFC event is taking over the White House’s South Lawn. The event celebrates President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the De

Read more »

Trump’s UFC 80th birthday bash looks to rescue his tarnished macho imagePresident Donald Trump’s birthday bash masks an increasing reality in his second term: Even as he tries to double down on his macho image, Americans don’t see him as much as the domineering totem of strength he wants them to.

Read more »

President Trump celebrates 80th birthdayOn Sunday, June 14, President Donald Trump turns 80 years old. On the same day, a UFC fight is also set to take place on the White House lawn. CNN’s Jake Tapper reports as questions circulate about Trump’s age, health and physical fitness.

Read more »

'No Kings' Movement Stages Nationwide Protests and Concert on Trump's 80th BirthdayProtesters gathered across the United States on March 28, 2026, as part of the 'No Kings' national day of opposition to President Donald Trump, with a major concert in New York City celebrating First Amendment rights coinciding with Trump's UFC-themed 80th birthday bash in Washington, D.C.

Read more »