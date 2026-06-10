President Donald Trump's flippant comments on the Iran war and the economy have been criticized as insensitive and politically troubling. The article highlights some of the most prominent examples, including his response to Iran downing a US Army Apache helicopter and his comments about rising oil prices and doll and pencil purchases.

President Donald Trump responded to Iran downing a US Army Apache helicopter during a ceasefire by saying it 'wasn't a big deal.

' About 24 hours later, he responded to inflation surging above 4% for the first time in three years by saying, 'I love the inflation. ' The one-two punch of flippant comments epitomizes Trump's increasingly tone-deaf approach to addressing Americans' concerns about the Iran war and the economy. Repeatedly in recent months, Trump has responded to Americans' growing concerns not with empathy, but by pretending their pain didn't exist — or that it was actually good.

And he's now assembled a remarkable list of ham-fisted comments. Below are some of the most prominent examples, ranked by how insensitive they were and how politically troubling they could be for Trump's party ahead of November's midterms





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President Donald Trump Iran War Economy Inflation Dolls Pencils Cost-Benefit Analysis Ad-Libbing Waging Davos Ceos Gas Price Increases Affordability Hoax Scam

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