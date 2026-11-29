When Donald Trump “saved” the AI trade last weekend, breaking all sorts of norms to reinstall a CEO thought to be existential for stocks (and Trump’s myopic view of his own success), the markets in…

to reinstall a CEO thought to be existential for stocks , the markets initially rejoiced. That’s the alternative universe the White House and its most important inhabitant would like you to believe, of course.

The president’s ill-conceived intervention in the business of chipmaker Nvidia, and the fate of its rather troubled CEO Jensen Huang, can’t saveNvidia would be hitting new highs, as opposed to showing red or just treading water ever since. Trump has only placed the klieg lights more directly on the obvious pratfalls emerging in the AI trade and — maybe even worse for the country — his own waning ability to shape public policy in his final two years in office.

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Last weekend’s maneuvering also further exposed the blind spot in Trump’s ruling ethos: He all too often grades himself on stuff that really shouldn’t matter — crowd sizes at his rallies, the opulence of a White House ballroom, the sycophantic obedience of his cabinet and doing crazy stuff like intervening in shareholder business because it has the effect of propping up short-term swings in the stock market, which any passive student of equities knows means less than a bucket of spit. He has also unwittingly exposed his incapacity to shape events, which will be a crushing defeat — more than any impeachment vote — for a man who seeks to be the center of it all.