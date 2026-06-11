Trump's 'I Love the Inflation' Remark and the Impact on Working Class

Trump's latest remarks celebrating inflation have been met with criticism, with many viewing it as a display of contempt for the working class. The price hikes driven by the Iran war have erased wage gains and made it harder for Americans to afford basic needs.

Trump 's 'I Love the Inflation ' Remark Seen as Latest Display of Contempt for Working Class as price hikes driven by the Iran war erase wage gains and make it harder for Americans to afford basic needs.

Asked about the new inflation numbers in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump said, 'I love it, the numbers were great.

' 'I love the inflation,' the billionaire president continued, celebrating figures showing that the Consumer Price Index hit a new three-year high last month. Reporter: Are you concerned, Mr. President, about the latest inflation number which came out this morning? Much of May's inflation was driven by increases in the cost of fuel, which is a direct result of Trump starting an illegal war of choice with Iran in February.

Zipperer also warned that 'as long as the war continues, there is a heightened threat that price increases will spill over to the broader economy, triggering a more permanent increase in the cost of living and further reductions in real earnings.

' Fresh data released Thursday by the BLS signals that inflation isn't slowing down anytime soon. According to the BLS' latest Producer Price Index (PPI) report, wholesale prices in May Because PPI measures input costs paid by businesses, it is usually predictive of future increases in consumer, as companies pass the cost increases off to consumers.

In interviews with The New York Post published on Wednesday, multiple Republican strategists expressed concern not only about the rise in inflation, but Trump's apparently blasé attitude about the impact it's having on Americans' pocketbooks. The president's latest remarks came weeks after he confessed, on camera, that he doesn't 'think about Americans' financial situation' as he wages war on Iran.

The Post that comments about 'loving' inflation 'are simply not productive unless he's looking forward to the impeachments from the Democrats in 2027.

' Strategist told the Post that the clip of Trump saying he loved inflation would be 'the centerpiece of a lot of effective ads' targeting GOP strategist John Feehery went on the record to tell the Post that Trump needed to wrap up his war with Iran by early next month or 'independents are going to swing hard against the Republicans in the election. ' It’s been nearly 30 years since I co-founded Common Dreams with my late wife, Lina Newhouser.

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