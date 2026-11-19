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Susan Smith prosecutor fears her release would put her in grieving father’s face ‘every day’Obama-era homeless policy fueled crisis it promised to end, expert says as Trump admin makes striking reversalStudents at $90K-a-year college forced to fight off dorm intruder accused of grabbing woman by the throatMother and son use video game to help feds find missing girl allegedly held captive by older manSusan Smith's ex-husband wants her ‘in prison until she dies’ after killing sons in alleged bid to win loverSurfing legend found stabbed to death under bed – girlfriend accused of letting thugs in to wipe him out Xi breaks protocol to personally welcome Trump ahead of historic trilateral summit and more top headlines MICHAEL RUIZ: Tyler Robinson defense wants testing on bullet fragments paused in assassination of Charlie KirkPentagon detains senior US Army officer accused of spying for Russians after UK arrest Man legally named Captain America charged with murder after allegedly giving victim’s girlfriend chilling noteMiranda Lambert poses with her CMA Awards following her winsGutfeld: What racist wouldn’t love this advice Homeowner says rental manager he hired squatted in property in affluent community, transferred deed for $1Iran puts US Fifth Fleet in crosshairs as expert warns of broader threat to American basesStrip, rib-eye or filet: Butcher breaks down what to know before ordering steakInside the military-grade tech designed to fight fentanyl as a bioweaponThe three leaders are meeting on the sidelines of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting hosted by China on November 18-19.

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