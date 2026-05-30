Trump's Health: A Timeline of Medical Reports and Fitness for Office

an overview of Donald Trump's health status over the paSt decade, including annual physicals, cognitive tests and notable health incidents.

Since taking office, former President Donald Trump has undergone multiple medical evaluations, with recent reports indicating robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function. the 79-year-old was declared fully fit to serve.

This latest examination marked his third visit to the medical facility in 13 months. As Trump approaches his 80th birthday on June 14, his physical and mental fitness remain under public scrutiny. Despite a hospitalization for COVID-19 and a gunshot wound, his health record shows relative stability for his age.

Throughout the past decade,Trumps health data has been released periodically. in 2018, during his first presIdential physical,Dr. ronny Jackson reported that Trump weighed 239 pounds with a body mass index of 29.9, just under the obesity threshold. Jackson noted normal cardiac levels but increased medication for elevated cholesterol. Trump scored a perfect 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment,a screening test for dementia.

Jackson famously claimed Trump would be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency, though this was later questioned. In February 2019, the White House medical crew led by Dr. Sean Conley reported Trump in very decent health, with no major cardiovascular, pulmonary,or neurological abnormalities. His cholesterol had improved with medication, but his weight increased to 243 pounds, giving a BMI of 30.4, placing him in the obese category.

By June 2020, a follow-up exam showed he remained healthy, gaining just one pound and having a resting heart rate of 63 beats per minute. he had started taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure against COVID-19,though he tested negative at that period. However, in October 2020, Trump and his wife tested positive for COVID-19, leading to his hospitalization just weeks before the election.

After surviving an assassination attempt in July 2024, Dr. Jackson personally checked on Trump. the bullet caused significant bleeding and swelling in his right ear, but he recovered. The latest report in April 2025 noted scarring consistent with the gunshot injury. Trump's weight dropped to 224 pounds, 20 pounds less than in 2020, with a resting heart rate of 62 beats per minute.

Though, by the most recent exam, he had gained back 14 pounds and his resting heart rate increased to 73 beats per minute. Cognitive assessments have consistently shown no signs of mental impairment, with perfect scores both last year and this year.

However, there have been concerns about leg swelling and bruised hands. Dr. Jackson attributed the bruising to aspirin intake. Photos of swollen legs have circulated, possibly due to vascular issues. Overall, while Trump faces age-related health challenges,his medical team asserts he remains fit for duty.

Trump's health has been a topic of political debate, especially given his age and the demands of the presidency. Supporters point to his perfect cognitive scores and robust physical activity, while critics highlight his weight fluctuations and medication regimen. The ongoing releases of medical reports serve to reassure the public of his capability. Dr. Barbabella, who conducted the latest exam, emphasized that despite the ear scarring and minor weight gain, Trump's cardiovascular and neurological systems are functioning well.

The resting heart rate increase from 62 to 73 beats per minute is within normal range for his age. Trump continues to take medication for cholesterol and blood pressure, and he exercises regularly. The leg swelling concern has been monitored,with no serious diagnosis. As the 2026 midterm elections approach, Trump's health remains a factor in his political future





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