The president’s trip abroad appears to have come with a major makeover.

Just hours after returning to Washington from his dictator lovefest at the APEC summit in China, the 80-year-old president kicked off a news briefing with a rambling 40-minute monologue in the Brady Press Briefing Room.

The president’s hair was near-white on top, with only a few strands on the side retaining the brown shade he had left with for China on Monday. Trump’s wispy strands, a dark brown when he departed Monday, had seemingly lost nearly all their color, appearing almost white. The president had raised eyebrows when he emerged Monday after five days out of the public eye, sporting a fluffier-than-usual hairdo in a noticeably darker shade.

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But by Friday, even the added volume had disappeared. Trump’s hair appeared noticeably thinner, with his trademark comb-over reduced to a thin veil of hair fluttering above his forehead. That thinning flap of hair, set against the pink of his scalp, only made his apparent balding more pronounced. Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyFor years, Trump’s hair has been a reliable fixture of his public image, its golden comb-over recognizable from a distance.

But as he has aged, maintaining the signature style appears to have become a struggle. His hair has grown increasingly unpredictable, shifting from day to day—particularly as he apparently experiments heavily with hair dye.

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Last month, the president, who routinely mocks other people’s appearances, was widely ridiculed for an especially bad hair day, when a blast of wind sent the hair at the back of his head scattering, revealing a multilayer mess of brown and white hair and his scalp below. Trump has made little secret of his frustration with his thinning hair, admitting that it leaves him “depressed” after he caught an unwelcome glimpse of the back of his head at a rally last month.

“Wait a minute, wait a minute, I’m not happy right now,” he told the San Antonio crowd. “Getting a little bit thin up there, I’m not happy,” he said as he grasped at his hair. “This is not good news. Now I’m depressed.

I said, ‘I look really sharp tonight,’ then I just looked at myself from the back. This is not good. ”*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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