Trump's Golfing Endeavors Impress Experts Worldwide

President Donald Trump's passion for golf extends beyond his home courses, with ties to prestigious clubs and tournaments globally. From Florida to Scotland to Indonesia, Trump's name is synonymous with top-tier golf experiences.

President Donald Trump , an avid golfer, is frequently seen on the greens, sometimes even playing on his own courses. Last week, he was spotted golfing with Tiger Woods at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. According to the United States Golf Association's Golf Handicap Information Network, Trump is reported to have a 2.5 handicap with his home club at Trump National Golf Club Bedminister.

Trump's stamina at the age of 78 has impressed experts who highlight his 'mental and physical resilience.' The Trump Organization boasts a total of 18 golf courses, with 11 located in the United States. While all international courses are open to the public, two U.S. courses offer golfers the chance to play at various locations. These private clubs are situated in Bedminster, New Jersey; Colts Neck, New Jersey; Charlotte, North Carolina; Washington, D.C.; Westchester, New York; Hudson Valley, New York; Philadelphia; Juniper, Florida; and Palm Beach, Florida.Two additional international courses are slated to open soon, in Bali, Indonesia, and Muscat, Oman. Miami Trump National Doral Golf Club, home to four championship courses, will be hosting the 2025 LIV Golf Miami tournament in April, attracting top players like Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka. The club's Blue Monster course is recognized among Golf Magazine's Top 100 best public courses for 2024-2025. Los Angeles Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles boasts ocean views with glimpses of Catalina Island. A grand 45,000-square-foot clubhouse with four dining facilities sits on the property. Over in Scotland, Trump Turnberry in South Ayrshire has hosted four Open Championships and features three courses. The Alisa Course is named after the volcanic island of Ailsa Craig, located across from the property, which is half a billion years old. In Aberden, Scotland, Trump International Scotland is situated along the North Sea coastline, stretching 7,428 yards and designed by Martin Hawtree.Other international Trump golf course locations include: Trump International Golf Links Ireland in Doonbeg, originally sculpted sand hills along the Atlantic Ocean, stretching 7,026 yards. The Trump International Golf Club Dubai, located in the AKOYA by DAMAC master development, stretches 7,205 yards and offers night golf, along with a par-3 course. Finally, Trump International Golf Course Lido in Indonesia, is South African professional golfer Ernie Els’ first course design in the country, set in the tropical forests of West Java, offering views of Mount Salak and Mount Gede





