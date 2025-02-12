Trump’s Gaza Plan: A ‘Riviera’ or a Displaced Population?

US President Donald Trump's plan to turn Gaza into a “Middle East Riviera” has sparked concerns among human rights groups who see it as a displacement strategy. While Trump promises a better future for Palestinians in a new land, Palestinians insist on staying in their homeland.

Behind the promises of US President Donald Trump to turn Gaza into a “Middle East Riviera” lie plans to displace a population from their land, human rights groups say, warning it could amount to a war crime under international law.

Trump reaffirmed this week his promises to permanently dislodge the over two million Palestinians in Gaza, stating they wouldn't be allowed to return, and at one point, suggested he could force Egypt and Jordan to host them, threatening those countries with withdrawing US aid. Whether it’s a negotiating tactic, a distraction, or something serious, Palestinians have vehemently rejected the idea of leaving. Some say Trump’s statements normalize their expulsion and dehumanization, amplifying the idea that they have no connection to their land or right to their homes. “He speaks as if Palestinians are cattle, as if you could move them from one place to another. They have no decision-making power, no voice,” said Munir Nuseibah, a professor of international law at Al-Quds University in Jerusalem. Trump presented the plan as something that would benefit Palestinians after Israel’s 16-month campaign demolished entire neighborhoods and left much of Gaza unlivable. Instead, the US president has promised them a “beautiful new land” elsewhere. The United States would then take control of the territory and rebuild it as a “Riviera” for “people of the world”. Palestinians have made it clear that they do not want to leave Gaza, the part of their homeland that remains to them, along with some sectors of the West Bank, after the 1948 and 1967 wars in the Middle East. Despite the devastation of the enclave, Palestinians have shown their firm determination to stay and rebuild with the help of international aid promised in the ceasefire with Israel, mediated by the United States. In many ways, the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians has its roots in the 1948 war surrounding the creation of Israel, in which hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were expelled or forced to flee their homes in what is now Israel, and in the 1967 war, when Israel captured the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza. Palestinians want to recover those territories for a future state. Trump has not clearly said how he would forcibly relocate Palestinians or what would happen if they refused to leave. When reporters asked him at the White House on Monday if the United States would force Palestinians to leave, Trump responded: “You’re going to see that everyone will want to leave.” At one point, he said that a rebuilt Gaza would be a place for anyone — possibly even Palestinians — to live, and government officials have said that the Palestinian withdrawal would be temporary. But Trump contradicted this earlier in an interview with Fox News Channel, aired on Monday. When asked if Palestinians would have the right to return to Gaza, he replied: “No, they wouldn’t because they’re going to have much better housing. In other words, I’m talking about building a permanent place for them.” In a post made on Thursday on his Truth Social site, Trump said that Israel would hand Gaza over to the United States “at the conclusion of the fighting”. By then, he wrote, all Palestinians “would have already been relocated to much safer and more beautiful communities”. The ceasefire has brought a pause to the fighting in Gaza. There are fears that Israel could resume its campaign to destroy Hamas if the parties cannot reach an agreement on a second phase of the deal, including the big question of how Gaza will be governed. The ceasefire is already precarious after Hamas accused Israel of violating the truce and said it would pause the release of hostages. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened afterward to withdraw from the agreement if the militant group did not release more hostages on Saturday. Since Palestinians refuse to leave, Trump’s ambiguity fuels fears that they will be forced to do so.





