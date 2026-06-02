Trump's Frustration with Netanyahu: A Closer Look

A recent report suggests that former US President Donald Trump expressed frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling him 'fucking crazy' and 'everyone hates' him. However, there are counterexamples from Trump's second term that suggest the report may not be entirely implausible.

The recent report that former US President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he's 'fucking crazy' and 'everyone hates' him has been met with skepticism.

However, there are a few counterexamples from Trump's second term that suggest the report may not be entirely implausible. One such instance was in June 2025, when Israel violated a ceasefire agreement with Iran, infuriating Trump. Before boarding Marine One, Trump reportedly intervened directly with Netanyahu, after which Israel halted its planned escalation and the ceasefire held for several months.

Another notable episode came after Israel bombed the Qatari capital, Doha, killing a Qatari security guard and jeopardizing Qatar's role as a key mediator in negotiations. In an extraordinary move, Trump arranged a phone call from the Oval Office and had Netanyahu apologize directly to the Qatari Emir. While these instances do not prove the Axios report is true, they do suggest that it may not be as implausible as some may think.

What is also plausible is that Trump will once again fail to sustain the pressure and allow for Netanyahu's potential retreat to prove temporary. This raises questions about the nature of US-Israeli relations and the dynamics of power and influence between the two countries. As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how the US will navigate its relationship with Israel and how Netanyahu will respond to growing pressure from within and outside his government





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