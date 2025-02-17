Trump's Firings Spark Legal Battles That Could Overturn 90-Year-Old Precedent on Executive Power

President Trump's dismissals of members from independent agencies and boards have sparked a series of legal battles that could lead the Supreme Court to reconsider and potentially overturn a 90-year-old precedent protecting certain executive branch officials from removal after political shifts in the White House.

Trump has terminated the heads of the National Labor Relations Board and the Merit Systems Protection Board, alongside the director of the Office of Government Ethics and special counsel Hampton Dellinger, who oversees the office investigating whistleblower complaints. Officials learned of their dismissals through emails informing them of their removal from their respective agencies, according to court filings. However, in subsequent lawsuits challenging their removal, some officials have asserted that Mr. Trump violated federal laws enacted by Congress that established the agencies and restricted the president's power to remove their members except for cause, such as negligence of duty or misconduct. The president has maintained that the heads of executive branch agencies should align with his administration's objectives, but the firings may also be intended to provoke these legal challenges, ultimately leading to the question being addressed by the Supreme Court. 'It was merely a matter of time before a test case reached the court, presenting an opportunity for the court to overturn Humphrey's,' Joel Alicea, a law professor at the Catholic University of America, told CBS News.Alicea alluded to the Supreme Court's 1935 ruling in the case Humphrey's Executor v. United States, where the court established an exception to the president's authority to remove executive officers. William Humphrey, appointed to a second term on the Federal Trade Commission by President Herbert Hoover, was asked to resign by President Franklin Roosevelt. The new president then dismissed him, citing policy differences, rather than for cause. The case is referred to as Humphrey's Executor because he passed away shortly after his firing, but his estate executors brought the case to recover his back pay. In Humphrey's Executor, the Supreme Court determined that Congress could impose for-cause removal protections for multi-member commissions of experts that are balanced along partisan lines and do not exercise any executive power. The high court recognized another exception in 1988, applicable to certain inferior officers with limited duties and lacking policymaking or substantial administrative authority.In recent years, though, the Supreme Court has gradually eroded its 1935 ruling and reaffirmed the president's power to remove executive branch officers at will. Most notably in 2020, the Supreme Court ruled that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's structure of a single leader removable only for inefficiency, neglect, or malfeasance is unconstitutional. 'In our constitutional system, the executive power resides with the president, and that power generally encompasses the ability to supervise and remove the agents who wield executive power on his behalf,' Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court's conservative majority. 'While we have previously upheld limitations on the president's removal authority in certain contexts, we decline to do so when it comes to principal officers who, acting independently, exert significant executive power.'Now, nearly five years later, the high court is poised to revisit the issue of the president's removal power and could overturn the nearly century-old ruling permitting Congress to shield members of independent agencies from being fired at will. In what is anticipated to be the Trump administration's first Supreme Court emergency appeal of his second term, the solicitor general is expected to request the high court to authorize Dellinger's firing, according to documents obtained Sunday. Two justices, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, appointed by Mr. Trump, have already indicated that it's time for the Supreme Court to discard its 1935 precedent. 'The decision in Humphrey's Executor poses a direct threat to our constitutional structure and, consequently, the liberty of the American people,' Thomas wrote in a concurring opinion to its 2020 decision on the CFPB, joined by Gorsuch. Thomas, the longest-serving member of the court, stated that in a future case, he 'would repudiate what remains of this erroneous precedent.' Three additional justices, Roberts and Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Samuel Alito, all possess experience working in the executive branch, which may have influenced their views on executive authority. 'This is unrelated to the justices' ideological leanings or which president nominated them,' Alicea remarked.





