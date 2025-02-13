Trump's Federal Workforce Downsizing Plan Gains Momentum with Judge's Ruling

A federal judge has greenlit President Trump's plan to reduce the federal workforce through a deferred resignation program, paving the way for significant downsizing efforts.

A federal judge has paved the way for President Donald Trump's plan to reduce the federal workforce by approving a deferred resignation program. U.S. District Judge George O'Toole Jr. ruled that the group of federal labor unions who had initially blocked the buyout lacked the legal standing to contest the deferred resignation program. President Trump aims to utilize this program as an incentive for government employees to voluntarily leave their positions.

The Department of Government Efficiency, headed by Elon Musk, has been a strong advocate for this downsizing initiative as the Trump administration seeks to curtail federal spending. Judge O'Toole was initially petitioned to halt the program to prevent further employees from enrolling in the deferred resignation. Labor unions had argued that the program was inherently unlawful. However, O'Toole's ruling clarifies that the unions' concerns do not carry sufficient legal weight to impede the implementation of the program. This decision marks a significant victory for the Trump administration's efforts to streamline the federal government and reduce expenses.The deferred resignation program allows federal employees the opportunity to submit a resignation, but with a designated deferral period. During this time, they continue to receive their salaries and benefits while exploring other employment options. Once the deferral period expires, their resignations become effective, effectively reducing the size of the federal workforce. The Trump administration anticipates that the program will encourage a voluntary reduction in personnel, thereby minimizing the need for more contentious layoffs.





