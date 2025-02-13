Trump's Federal Buyout Plan Clears Legal Hurdle

A federal judge has allowed President Trump's plan to reduce the federal workforce through a voluntary separation program to proceed. The program, which offers financial incentives for government employees to resign, has been met with legal challenges from labor unions, but a judge has ruled in favor of the administration.

A federal judge has cleared President Donald Trump's plan to shrink the federal workforce using a deferred resignation program. U.S. District Judge George O’Toole Jr. in Boston ruled that a group of labor unions lacked legal standing to challenge the program, often referred to as a buyout. Trump aims to entice government employees to leave through financial incentives. The White House reports that tens of thousands of workers have accepted the government's offer. Judge O’Toole Jr.

had previously temporarily halted the deferred resignation program. Approximately 75,000 federal employees have accepted the buyout, enabling them to resign while receiving pay until September 30th, according to Office of Personnel Management (OPM) spokesperson McLaurine Pinover. She stated that the deferred resignation program 'provides generous benefits so federal workers can plan for their futures' and confirmed that the program is now closed to new participants. The deferred resignation program is being driven by Elon Musk, who is serving as Trump's top advisor on reducing federal spending. Under the plan, employees can cease working and continue receiving pay until September 30th. Labor unions contend that the plan is illegal and requested O'Toole to maintain the hold and prevent the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) from soliciting more workers to enroll. Elena Goldstein, representing the workers, expressed 'serious questions' about the plan's rationale and legality. 'OPM seems to be making this up as they are going along,' she stated. She characterized the program as an 'unprecedented action' on an 'unprecedented timeline,' alleging it was a pretext to remove workers and replace them with individuals aligned with the administration. Eric Hamilton, a lawyer from the Justice Department, presented the plan as a 'humane off ramp' for federal employees who may have structured their lives around remote work and have been ordered to return to government buildings





FOX29philly / 🏆 570. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Federal Workforce Buyout Program Deferred Resignation President Trump Labor Unions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Buyout Plan for Federal EmployeesA federal judge has temporarily blocked President Trump's plan to incentivize federal employees to resign. The ruling came hours before a deadline for workers to apply for the deferred resignation program, which has been likened to a buyout. The judge scheduled a hearing for Monday to further consider the legality of the program.

Read more »

Federal Judge Halts Trump's Buyout Plan for Federal WorkersA federal judge issued a temporary block on President Trump's plan to incentivize federal employees to resign. The plan, led by Elon Musk, offered eight months of salary for voluntary departures. Democrats have criticized the program, raising concerns about its legality and potential for unpaid workers.

Read more »

Federal judge halts Trump's federal employee buyout plan hours before deadlineA federal judge Thursday blocked President Donald Trump's plan to offer federal employees a buyoutas a way to encourage them to resign.The ruling came just hou

Read more »

Federal judge halts Trump's federal employee buyout plan hours before deadlineA federal judge Thursday blocked President Donald Trump's plan to offer federal employees a buyoutas a way to encourage them to resign.The ruling came just hou

Read more »

Federal judge halts Trump's federal employee buyout plan hours before deadlineA federal judge Thursday blocked President Donald Trump's plan to offer federal employees a buyoutas a way to encourage them to resign.The ruling came just hou

Read more »

Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Buyout Plan for Federal EmployeesA federal judge has blocked President Trump's plan to offer financial incentives for federal employees to resign, citing concerns about the legality of the program. The ruling came hours before the deadline for workers to apply for the deferred resignation program, which has been widely criticized as a government-funded buyout.

Read more »