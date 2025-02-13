Trump's Federal Buyout Plan Approved by Judge Despite Labor Union Challenges

A federal judge has greenlit President Trump's plan to reduce the federal workforce through a deferred resignation program, commonly known as a buyout. Despite objections from labor unions who argue the program is illegal, the judge ruled in favor of the administration, allowing tens of thousands of federal employees to resign while continuing to receive pay until September 30th.

President Donald Trump 's plan to reduce the federal workforce through a deferred resignation program has received approval from a federal judge on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge George O'Toole Jr. in Boston ruled that a group of labor unions lacked legal standing to challenge the program, which is often referred to as a buyout. Trump aims to incentivize government employees to resign by offering financial benefits.

According to the White House, tens of thousands of workers have accepted the government's offer. O'Toole Jr. had previously temporarily halted the deferred resignation program. Approximately 75,000 federal employees have opted for the buyout, enabling them to resign while continuing to receive their pay until September 30th. McLaurine Pinover, a spokesperson for the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), stated that the deferred resignation program 'provides generous benefits so federal workers can plan for their futures' and confirmed that the program is now closed to new participants.The deferred resignation program has been championed by Elon Musk, who is serving as Trump's chief advisor on reducing federal spending. Under the plan, employees can cease working and receive their salary until September 30th. Labor unions have asserted that the plan is illegal, requesting O'Toole to maintain the hold and prevent the OPM from soliciting more workers to enroll. Elena Goldstein, representing the workers, expressed 'serious questions' regarding the plan's rationale and legality. She claimed that 'OPM seems to be making this up as they are going along,' characterizing the program as an 'unprecedented action' on an 'unprecedented timeline.' She further described it as a pretext to remove workers and replace them with individuals aligned with the administration. Eric Hamilton, a lawyer representing the Justice Department, countered by characterizing the plan as a 'humane off ramp' for federal employees who may have structured their lives around remote work and have been directed to return to government offices





