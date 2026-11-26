Hackers posing as staff made off with what they say is more than 12 gigabytes of data.

World soccer’s governing body, run by President Donald Trump’s favorite suck-up, has been hacked by criminals posing as staff. FIFA confirmed Thursday that it was hit by a cyberattack that led to the theft of a “limited set of personal and business information,” a spokesperson told“ FIFA is working closely with the relevant authorities, including law enforcement.

” FIFA didn’t say when the attack happened or exactly what was taken, according to the Associated Press. A group calling itself the Handsome Boy Hacking Club appears to have claimed credit, posting a screenshot of FIFA-related files on X on Nov. 19. It says it stole more than 12 gigabytes of data, including identity and immigration documents, executive information, financial records, legal documents and internal governance records.

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The Record, a cybersecurity news outlet, reported the group claims it tried to extort FIFA but failed, then posted the stolen data on a cybercrime forum. It is not yet clear whether FIFA President Gianni Infantino was targeted, though FIFA sources said the attack was aimed at the organization rather than individuals. Infantino is among Trump’s favorite suck-ups.