Trump’s Favorite Paper Twists the Knife With Brutal Front Page

The conservative tabloid rubbed salt in Trump’s wounds with a blistering cover mocking the GOP’s midterm wipeout.

The Wednesday edition of Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post depicts the president being engulfed by a massive wave in an edited version offirst-read paperThe Post’s blistering verdict comes as Republicans suffered a wipeout in Tuesday’s elections, with Democrats seizing both chambers of Congress in a sweeping rebuke of Trump and his party.

The Republican collapse extended deep into supposedly safe GOP territory, as Democrats flipped at least seven Senate seats across ruby-red states and battlegrounds, including South Carolina, Texas and Kansas, in a string of stunning upsets.

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“It was a historic romp for Democrats last night, as they flipped both the House and the Senate—including picking up seats in unlikely states such as Texas and Kansas,” the Post’s copy began. “Voters were eager to voice their displeasure for President Trump’s handling of Iran and the economy. ” In a blow to the president, Sen. Roger Marshall lost to Democrat Adam Hamilton in Kansas, the first time the state has sent a Democrat to the Senate since 1932.

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In the Texas Senate race, Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton lost to Democrat James Talarico. , despite his administration’s efforts to paint him as a “jihadist. ” The 42-year-old is the first Muslim ever elected to the U.S. Senate. The MAGA wipeout comes after Trump spent weeks campaigning to rally support for his party ahead of the midterms.

A humiliated Trump immediately complained on Truth Social that “*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s