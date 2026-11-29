The president’s critics have spotted another worrying sign of decline.

Donald Trump’s appearance in a Thanksgiving photo shared by his youngest daughter, Tiffany, has sparked alarm about his unusually shiny face. Some praised the photo, including White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller’s wife, Katie Miller.

But those who aren’t fans of the Trump clan quickly noticed one worrying detail about the president’s appearance.

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“Trump’s daughter just shared this picture of him where he appears very wet,” Keith Edwards, a Democratic political commenter and former communications director for the Lincoln Project, wrote in an X post. Another Democratic political strategist, Rose Benson, noted that the president’s sweatiness could be a sign of something more alarming.