Trump's Executive Order Threatens Puget Sound Naval Shipyard's Employee Resource Groups

President Trump's order to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs has a direct impact on the Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington. The order is expected to dissolve these important support groups, which focus on various demographics and aim to promote a more inclusive workplace. The president's action has sparked concerns among shipyard workers and union representatives about the potential decline in morale and the impact on recruitment and retention.

One of President Donald Trump's executive orders is expected to have a significant impact on the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard (PSNS) in Bremerton, Washington. The president's order to eliminate all diversity, equity, and inclusion ( DEI ) programs directly affects the Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) at the shipyard.

These groups, which may focus on Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC), veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress, or centered around women, one of the longest-running ERGs at PSNS, are now facing dissolution. Mark Leighton, president of the Bremerton Metal Trades Council (BMTC), which represents the majority of blue-collar workers at PSNS, spoke to KOMO News about the potential ramifications of this order. 'It's not just an employee resource group. It's a support group. Managers are there. A lot of managers are females and need the same sort of support on how they operate within those groups. We don't ask anybody to verify this. There's no card check at the door,' Leighton explained. The idea behind ERGs includes sharing cultures, networking, and finding career advancement opportunities, all while highlighting individual accomplishments. 'Males looking to treat their female coworkers better. How do I do this better? How do I be a better coworker? Maybe I should pick up some Spanish from the Hero Group, the Hispanic American Employees Resource Organization,' Leighton clarified. 'So I might go and check and make sure that all my minorities are not being disheartened or treated poorly,' he added. In a follow-up memo to the heads and acting heads of all departments and agencies, Charles Ezell, the Acting Director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, stated that all agencies should terminate what he called 'illegal DEI initiatives' to 'promote a federal workplace committed to equal dignity and respect, and to avoid expending precious taxpayer resources on wasteful and discriminatory programs.' Ezell’s memo also directed agencies to 'promptly end illegal preferences and discrimination and restore merit-based equal employment opportunity.' To achieve this, it stated that agencies should reorganize and eliminate Special Emphasis Programs that promote DEIA. Leighton expressed his concerns, stating, 'It's a return to don't ask, don't tell sort of an issue where most of them had been marginalized for decades. And now it feels like they've been marginalized again.' While Leighton acknowledged that employees can still address issues with their managers or the union, he pointed out that as a white male, he doesn't personally identify with the ERGs. 'So it's hard to recognize yourself in someone you're trying to identify with without a discussion,' he admitted. Leighton predicted a decline in morale due to the order, although he couldn't say for sure if anyone would leave their positions as a result. He also clarified that there are no quotas within the DEI initiatives and that their primary function was to recruit from diverse groups who were not typically approached. The ERGs at PSNS typically met during lunch breaks, but the federal order prohibiting the use of federal email, message boards, and spaces for DEI-related activities has effectively silenced their communication channels and ability to meet. Additionally, federal orders have reinstated the one-year probation period for all employees. This means that, for example, if a welder is not proficient at welding after one year, they will be terminated. 'If you cannot rig, you can't be a rigger. All those trades are the same. Same thing with contract professionals who sit behind a desk and write out contracts, hammer those out, and contact businesses in the field to secure work to support the shipyard. If those guys can't do the job, they'll get out,' Leighton said.





