Trump's Europe Message: Cold Shower for Allies

Weeks into his second term, President Donald Trump 's message for Europe is clear, and for many of Washington's continental allies, it's delivered unpalatably. Few officials in Europe , gathered in southern Germany for the Munich Security Conference this weekend, anticipated the words Vice President JD Vance had for those sat in his eyeline as he delivered a speech directly to the faces of those he sought to dress down.

Europe's greatest foe, he said at arguably the year's most important security summit, was not Russia, China, North Korea, or Iran, but an enemy 'within.' Vance painted a vivid picture of a continent with free speech and democracy under siege but steered largely clear of the conference's main topics of Ukraine and defense spending.'Genuine shock' flashed through the audience, Oleksiy Goncharenko, a Ukrainian lawmaker, told Newsweek, despite some attempts among senior figures to brush off the unexpected rhetoric. For Americans, Vance's words were familiar, argued Joshua Walker, a former State and Defense Department official who now heads up the Japan Society nonprofit. 'I just don't think the Europeans knew what hit them,' he told Newsweek, labelling many attendees as 'distraught.' 'They're going to be writing about this weekend in the history books,' Bill Browder, a financier and campaigner who is a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, told Newsweek. He added: 'This is red meat for their base in Indiana and Arkansas. It wasn't to win the hearts and minds of Europeans.'In a handful of days, a number of Trump's most prominent officials laid out the U.S.'s new foreign policy agenda. As widely expected, the White House has run out of patience for Europe's reliance on Washington to carry the bulk of the burden with defense spending. There was no shying away from this from European officials, nor a desire too—there was a universal acceptance, privately and publicly, that the continent has been lamentably lax. The U.S. is right to now demand this, officials agreed, and Europe needs to immediately up its military spending far beyond the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) current benchmark of 2 percent of a member state's gross domestic product (GDP). What is less clear, however, is Trump's vision for a ceasefire in Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia, much to the chagrin and bafflement of European officials. While some incumbent Ukrainian and European officials suggested the conference has been productive, it is also clear some had higher hopes for the outcome of days of networking and negotiation. The weekend has been a 'cold shower for Europeans here,' Goncharenko said. 'They realized how much is at stake.'Confusion Over Ukraine Notably absent in Vance's polemic was any reference to Ukraine, a key focus of the conference. 'We got very clearly what the U.S. administration wants, but it wasn't in the war on Ukraine,' former Spanish foreign affairs minister, Arancha González Laya, told Newsweek. 'There were no specifics,' standing stark against the expectation many had that he would have something 'substantive' to offer up to Ukraine and its European backers at the conference, Walker said. 'We all expected he will say something, but he didn't say anything about that,' Estonia's foreign minister, Margus Tsahkna, told Newsweek. Trump pledged to end the nearly three years of war in Ukraine in just a day. Widely understood to be unrealistic, the promise was taken as a firm commitment to stop Europe's largest land conflict since World War II. Attendees at Munich over the weekend once again expressed this belief. What has not yet emerged is a roadmap showing how the president intends to achieve this. European officials have fretted that they could be cut out of the process, something Trump's envoy for Ukraine and Russia, retired U.S. Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, appeared to confirm on Saturday. Speaking during a side event packed with Ukrainians and several European leaders, Kellogg said European representatives would not have a seat at the negotiating table alongside Washington, Kyiv, and Moscow, while insisting their 'interests' would be represented. The comments were poorly received by current and former European officials. But there is some speculation that the remarks could be deliberately pitched to unite a disjointed Europe, the continent's relevance hinging on each country putting their money where their mouth is with defense spending. 'You can't misinterpret what's being said,' Walker said. 'It's either step up, or you can't be a leader.' Polish foreign minister, Radosław Sikorski, reportedly said Kellogg had offered up an explanation to a 'circle of European allies' on how the U.S. planned to negotiate a ceasefire, dubbing the tactics 'unorthodox' but declined to offer further details. The U.S





