Trump's Drug Price Push Shows Results: Third Straight Month of Decreases

President Trump's efforts to lower drug prices appear to be paying off, with prescription and over-the-counter drug prices declining for the third consecutive month in May. The sustained decreases mark a significant shift in a sector that has long frustrated consumers and policymakers. The Trump administration's Most Favored Nation pricing strategy seems to be having an impact, with health insurance prices also falling rapidly.

President Trump's efforts to lower drug prices at the pharmacy counter appear to be bearing fruit, with prescription drug prices declining for the third consecutive month in May, according to government data released Wednesday.

The 0.9 percent decrease in May brought the three-month cumulative decline to 2.39 percent since February, and over the past year, prescription prices are down 2.0 percent. Notably, over-the-counter medications also saw a 0.8 percent decrease in May, with a three-month cumulative drop of 2.68 percent and a year-over-year decline of 2.5 percent.

This sustained decrease in both prescription and OTC drug prices marks a significant shift in a sector that has long been a source of frustration for consumers and policymakers. The Trump administration has made lowering drug prices a central promise, pursuing a Most Favored Nation pricing strategy to end the practice of other wealthy nations paying less for the same medications than American consumers.

The over-the-counter figures may be particularly telling, as these medications are not subject to government price-setting mechanisms. The consecutive months of declining OTC prices suggest genuine competitive relief rather than regulatory intervention. Health insurance prices are also falling rapidly, with the index for insurance down 6.4 percent compared to a year ago, which may reflect the decline in drug prices.

However, the drug price decreases are occurring against a complex broader backdrop. While the headline Consumer Price Index rose 4.2 percent over the past year, driven largely by a 23.5 percent surge in energy prices, grocery prices rose only 0.1 percent in May, and new car prices fell. Smartphone prices also saw a significant decrease of 11.2 percent





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