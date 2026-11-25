The Justice Department is shifting civil litigators to help handle a surge in immigration detention lawsuits.

The Department of Justice is redirecting attorneys from across its civil litigating divisions to help defend the Trump administration against a surge in habeas petitions challenging immigration detention, amid the administration’s intensified deportation push.

The DOJ is digging deeper into resources to “double down on fighting the onslaught of frivolous habeas petitions used by corrupt judges to release criminal aliens back into communities and avoid deportation,” Attorney General Todd Blanche wrote on X Tuesday. In a November 24 memo, Blanche said more than 97,000 noncitizens had filed habeas corpus petitions challenging their detention since January 2025—including roughly 10,000 since October 2026.

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Habeas corpus allows people in detention to ask a federal court to review whether their confinement is lawful. Blanche characterized many of the petitions as "frivolous," arguing that the increase was partly driven by "the immigration bar's attempt to thwart President Trump's promise to the American people to prioritize their safety and security.

" He said the petitions had "substantially burdened" U.S. Attorneys Offices across the country. The memo identifies roughly 2,000 litigators across the DOJ's civil components as a potential pool of additional support, though it does not specify how many attorneys will be reassigned. The move comes as the Trump administration faces a growing number of legal challenges to its immigration detention practices.

In one recent case, 41-year-old Herminio Cruz Lopez, a Mexican father detained by ICE near his home in Vista, California, is asking a federal court to order his release or grant him a bond hearing. Cruz Lopez's attorney argues that he should not be subject to mandatory detention, saying that ICE arrested him inside the U.S. years after he last entered the country.

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A federal judge has ordered the administration to explain why Cruz Lopez's habeas corpus petition and request for a temporary restraining order should not be granted. The order does not rule that his detention is unlawful or require his release. In response to Newsweek's request for comment about Cruz Lopez's detention, the Department of Homeland Security defended the arrest, saying his claims would be heard before an immigration judge and that he would receive due process.

The DHS spokesperson also criticized federal judges handling immigration-related habeas cases.

“It should come as no surprise that more habeas petitions are being filed by illegal aliens—especially after many activist judges have attempted to thwart President Trump from fulfilling the American people's mandate,” the spokesperson told Newsweek. The shift could have consequences beyond immigration litigation. The attorneys being tapped ordinarily handle antitrust, civil rights, environmental and other civil matters, potentially putting additional pressure on their existing caseloads.

Blanche acknowledged that the litigating components were already carrying “a significant workload in light of personnel reduction” and said the DOJ would seek to mitigate any significant disruption to attorneys’ current dockets. The DOJ memo also directs several senior DOJ offices to develop recommendations for what Blanche described as an "aggressive appellate strategy" on habeas litigation, with proposals due within 30 days. Separately, immigration advocates have been expanding efforts to challenge some ICE detentions through habeas petitions.

The National Immigration Project and End SIJS Backlog Coalition launched a nationwide initiative in October to recruit and train volunteer attorneys to file habeas petitions challenging the detention of young people with approved Special Immigrant Juvenile Status petitions. The project's senior attorney, Diana Marin, said in a statement that the initiative “can be a lifeline for youth with this protection who are unjustly being detained. ” Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story.

Learn more about Martyn here. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Anna Commander and Edward T. CumminsThe Department of Justice is redirecting attorneys from across its civil litigating divisions to help defend the Trump administration against a surge in habeas petitions challenging immigration detention, amid the administration’s intensified deportation push.

The DOJ is digging deeper into resources to “double down on fighting the onslaught of frivolous habeas petitions used by corrupt judges to release criminal aliens back into communities and avoid deportation,” Attorney General Todd Blanche wrote on X Tuesday. In a November 24 memo, Blanche said more than 97,000 noncitizens had filed habeas corpus petitions challenging their detention since January 2025—including roughly 10,000 since October 2026.

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Habeas corpus allows people in detention to ask a federal court to review whether their confinement is lawful. Blanche characterized many of the petitions as"frivolous," arguing that the increase was partly driven by"the immigration bar's attempt to thwart President Trump's promise to the American people to prioritize their safety and security.

" He said the petitions had"substantially burdened" U.S. Attorneys Offices across the country. The memo identifies roughly 2,000 litigators across the DOJ's civil components as a potential pool of additional support, though it does not specify how many attorneys will be reassigned. The move comes as the Trump administration faces a growing number of legal challenges to its immigration detention practices.

In one recent case, 41-year-old Herminio Cruz Lopez, a Mexican father detained by ICE near his home in Vista, California, is asking a federal court to order his release or grant him a bond hearing. Cruz Lopez's attorney argues that he should not be subject to mandatory detention, saying that ICE arrested him inside the U.S. years after he last entered the country.

A federal judge has ordered the administration to explain why Cruz Lopez's habeas corpus petition and request for a temporary restraining order should not be granted. The order does not rule that his detention is unlawful or require his release.request for comment about Cruz Lopez's detention, the Department of Homeland Security defended the arrest, saying his claims would be heard before an immigration judge and that he would receive due process.

“It should come as no surprise that more habeas petitions are being filed by illegal aliens—especially after many activist judges have attempted to thwart President Trump from fulfilling the American people's mandate,” the spokesperson toldThe shift could have consequences beyond immigration litigation. The attorneys being tapped ordinarily handle antitrust, civil rights, environmental and other civil matters, potentially putting additional pressure on their existing caseloads.

Blanche acknowledged that the litigating components were already carrying “a significant workload in light of personnel reduction” and said the DOJ would seek to mitigate any significant disruption to attorneys’ current dockets. The DOJ memo also directs several senior DOJ offices to develop recommendations for what Blanche described as an"aggressive appellate strategy" on habeas litigation, with proposals due within 30 days. Separately, immigration advocates have been expanding efforts to challenge some ICE detentions through habeas petitions.

The National Immigration Project and End SIJS Backlog Coalition launched a nationwide initiative in October to recruit and train volunteer attorneys to file habeas petitions challenging the detention of young people with approved Special Immigrant Juvenile Status petitions. The project's senior attorney, Diana Marin, said in a statement that the initiative “can be a lifeline for youth with this protection who are unjustly being detained. ”