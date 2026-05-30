Trump’s doctor recommends he lose weight and exercise more but says he is in “excellent health’

The White House released the results of President Donald Trump’s May physical late Friday evening, sharing a memo from his physician recommending he lose weight and exercise more while noting he is in excellent health.

The White House released the results of President Donald Trump’s May physical late Friday evening, sharing a memo from his physician recommending he lose weight and exercise more while noting he is in excellent health.

“President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function,” White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella wrote in a letter addressed to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. “Cognitive and physical performance are excellent. He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.

” Barbabella wrote, “Preventive counseling was provided,” during the Tuesday exam, “including guidance on diet, recommendation to take a low-dose aspirin, increased physical activity, and continued weight loss. ” Trump’s visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Tuesday marked the third time he’s visited the facility for a medical exam since becoming the oldest president ever inaugurated last year.





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