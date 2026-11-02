Trump's Disapproval Hits Record High Amid Midterm Fears

President Trump faces a -15 net approval rating in new polling, sparking GOP anxiety over midterm losses and internal party dissent on economic priorities.

President Donald Trump is currently facing his weakest standing in office, according to a new poll conducted by Morning Consult. The survey reveals a net approval rating of minus fifteen points, marking the lowest point for the President since he returned to the White House and throughout both of his terms in office.

The data indicates that 56 percent of registered voters disapprove of the President's performance, while only 41 percent express approval. This significant gap underscores a deepening dissatisfaction among the electorate, setting a concerning tone for the upcoming midterm elections.

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Intensity Gap Widens Among Voters

The intensity of voter sentiment has shifted dramatically, with the gap between those strongly opposed to the President and those firmly supporting him reaching 25 points. This is the largest intensity gap recorded during his second term.

Specifically, 46 percent of voters reported that they strongly disapprove of Trump's actions. In contrast, only 22 percent stated they strongly approve of his performance. This nearly double disparity highlights the passionate opposition mobilizing against the administration.

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GOP Loses Ground in Generic Ballot

On the generic congressional ballot, Democrats are leading Republicans among likely voters with 50 percent support compared to the Republican share of 43 percent. This seven-point advantage provides a statistical head start for Democratic campaigns in the current cycle.

The polling data suggests that the Republican Party is struggling to maintain its traditional dominance in Congressional races. This erosion of support is mirrored within the party itself, as members question the political viability of continuing to align closely with the White House.

Republican Voters Question Party Direction

Internal dissatisfaction is growing among Republican voters, with only 68 percent believing their party is headed in the right direction. This figure represents a notable decline from 73 percent recorded just four weeks earlier.

Furthermore, the percentage of Republicans who believe their party is on the wrong track has nearly doubled, climbing from 12 percent to 23 percent. This stands in sharp contrast to the 82 percent who held a positive view of the party's direction in the opening months of 2025.

Economic Concerns Drive Voter Distrust

The administration is facing significant headwinds regarding its economic messaging, particularly on inflation and cost of living issues. A clear majority of 72 percent of voters believe lowering prices should be a top national priority, yet only 49 percent believe Washington is actively pursuing that goal.

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Housing costs are another major point of friction. While 59 percent of respondents say housing should receive greater attention, only 39 percent believe the current administration is treating it as a top priority. Democrats also lead Republicans on trust across healthcare, housing, and energy issues.

Lawmakers Fear Electoral Liability

Private conversations among Republican lawmakers reveal deep concern that President Trump is becoming a liability for candidates fighting to hold their seats. In an October 30 article, POLITICO interviewed 15 Republican lawmakers about these internal worries.

Several lawmakers warned that a major Republican defeat in the midterms could weaken the President's grip on the party. One House member suggested Trump could face blame from within his own ranks if Republicans lose control of one or both chambers of Congress.

Political Capital at Risk in Midterms

Political influence is not guaranteed to grow indefinitely, according to a Republican senator who noted that political capital is earned and lost in the same way. Some members suggest a significant electoral loss could force the President to seek support from Republicans rather than dictate the party's direction.

Despite these warnings, other lawmakers defend the President, arguing he will remain an influential figure in the GOP regardless of election results. However, vulnerable Republicans are increasingly seeking to distance themselves from the White House, particularly regarding the war with Iran and its impact on household costs.