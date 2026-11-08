Trump’s Dem Nemesis Crashes ‘SNL’ Cold Open

SNL’s Trump was interrupted by one of the biggest rising stars of the 2026 midterms.

“I’m James Talarico, the guy who’s been texting you every day asking for $5,” Talarico said as the crowd erupted in thunderous applause. Trump, played by James Austin Johnson, quipped in response, “In this economy, who can blame you?

” Saturday’s episode is the show’s first since the midterm elections on Tuesday, in which Democrats won by massive margins in the House and Senate. As of Saturday night, Democrats were projected to control 56 Senate seats and more than 255 House seats in the next Congress, giving the party its strongest grip on Capitol Hill since 2009. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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