Trump's DEI Purge: A Veteran's Disillusionment

Retired four-star General Lloyd W. 'Fig' Newton expresses deep disappointment and disillusionment with the current administration's campaign against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in the armed forces.

Lloyd W. “Fig” Newton, a great-grandson of slaves, witnessed the stark realities of the Jim Crow era in South Carolina. African Americans were relegated to separate facilities, entrances, and dining areas, but Newton defied these limitations. He earned a college degree, served in the Air Force, and rose to become a decorated Vietnam War combat pilot. His remarkable journey culminated in becoming only the seventh African American four-star general in U.S.

history, leading the Air Education and Training Command from 1997-2000. Newton once viewed his achievements as a testament to the American ideal, proving that talent could overcome racial barriers. However, he now expresses deep disillusionment with the country he served. The Trump administration's aggressive campaign against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in the armed forces has shaken his faith in the nation's progress. 'When I left you guys there in San Antonio, I couldn’t have been more proud of our country, our Air Force and the folks that worked with me,' he stated from his home in Bluffton, S.C. 'All of a sudden, I find myself now really questioning: 'What country am I in?' You’re just so frustrated and disheartened about where we’ve gone in such a short period of time. Probably more disturbing is the large number of people who feel like we’re on the right track. I just flat cannot get my head around that.'This disillusionment stems from a series of directives from President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth aimed at dismantling DEI efforts across the military. The Pentagon has ordered the removal of DEI references from websites, cancellation of DEI trainings and contracts, and a halt to government-sponsored observances of important cultural events like Black History Month, Women’s History Month, and National Hispanic Heritage Day. The U.S. Military Academy at West Point disbanded several cadet affinity groups, including those focused on Black engineers, Latinx culture, LGBTQ+ issues, and women in engineering. The Army and Navy have removed web pages highlighting the contributions of female soldiers and sailors. Additionally, the military branches have abandoned a tradition of recruiting at the Black Engineer of the Year Awards, a significant event for students, academics, and professionals in technical and scientific fields.The Air Education and Training Command, once led by Newton, removed a short film celebrating the Tuskegee Airmen and the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) from its basic training curriculum. The reason cited was the film's inclusion of the term “diversity” and its argument for a diverse military being more innovative and effective.The Tuskegee Airmen, comprised of over 14,000 airmen, including 1,000 pilots, played a crucial role in World War II by shattering racial barriers. In the skies over Europe, they achieved 15,533 sorties, 112 aerial kills, and earned numerous prestigious awards. The WASP, the first women to fly U.S. military aircraft, liberated male pilots for combat duty, tested and delivered planes, transported cargo, and trained male cadet pilots. They were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 2009, just as the Tuskegee Airmen were recognized two years prior.The current administration's stance on DEI is informed by the 2025 Presidential Transition Project, a 922-page document developed by the conservative Heritage Foundation. This report argues that the Biden Administration “condoned the use of racial classifications and racial preferences under the guise of DEI and critical race theory, which categorizes individuals as oppressors and victims based on race. Nondiscrimination and equality are the law; DEI is not.” Secretary of Defense Hegseth, a former infantry officer who served in Iraq and Afghanistan before becoming a conservative commentator and Fox News personality, defends the DEI purge as not discriminatory but as an attempt to eliminate racial preferences that he believes undermine unity among troops. He maintains that programs emphasizing racial or gender identity “divide the force… erode camaraderie and threaten mission execution.





