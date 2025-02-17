Trump's Daytona 500 Appearance Sparks Controversy Amidst Southeast Flooding

President Trump's attendance at the Daytona 500 on Sunday has drawn criticism from those who feel he is prioritizing a partisan event over the response to devastating floods in the Southeast. His critics argue that the trip is a wasteful expenditure of taxpayer money, especially during a period of federal spending cuts.

A number of Donald Trump critics have attacked the president for attending Sunday's Daytona 500 race as parts of the U.S. are hit by floods. Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment via email outside of regular working hours. Trump attended the Daytona 500 for the second time as president on Sunday. Air Force One flew over Daytona International Speedway, with video posted on social media by the White House showing Trump receiving cheers from the Florida crowd.

The president also received a positive reaction from the crowd as he appeared on screen during the singing of the national anthem. Prior to the race, Trump led the drivers on two ceremonial laps of the track in his limousine. He also spoke on the radio to drivers, referring to himself as their 'favorite president' and urging them to be safe. Critics accused Trump of wasting taxpayer money during a period of major federal spending cuts and prioritizing a 'stunt' over responding to natural disasters in the Southeast. The Republicans Against Trump social media account said the president 'chose to waste millions of taxpayer dollars' attending the Daytona 500 while multiple Southeastern states were affected by major flooding and storms. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said at least nine people had died as a result of the flooding in the state. Tennessee, West Virginia and North Carolina also received numerous flash flood warnings over the weekend. On Sunday, Trump approved an emergency disaster declaration in Kentucky allowing federal funds to be available for affected areas. Democratic influencer Harry Sisson asked, 'Where is DOGE?' while sharing a video of Trump being driven around the track in his limousine, referencing Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. Musk and Trump have been launched a wide-ranging plan, dismantling federal departments and making mass layoffs as part of their government cost-cutting strategy overseen by DOGE. Trump became the first sitting president to appear at a Super Bowl when he attended the game in which the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Trump also appeared at the Daytona 500 in 2020 while seeking reelection. William Byron won his second straight Daytona 500 after taking advantage of a crash on the final lap.





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DONALD TRUMP DAYTONA 500 FLOODING TAXPAYER MONEY EMERGENCY RESPONSE CRITICISM REPUBLICANS DEMOCRATS ELON MUSK DOGE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Embraces Daytona Memories as Justin Allgaier Qualifies for Daytona 500Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares his emotional journey returning to Daytona International Speedway after his father's tragic death. He reflects on his father's love for the track and his own path to acceptance. JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier's qualification for the Daytona 500 marks a significant moment for Earnhardt Jr. as a team owner.

Read more »

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Embraces Daytona's Legacy as Justin Allgaier Qualifies for Daytona 500Dale Earnhardt Jr. recounts his emotional journey navigating Daytona International Speedway, a place that holds both triumph and tragedy. He shares his decision to return to the track after his father's fatal crash, finding peace and honoring his legacy. The article also highlights Justin Allgaier's qualification for the 'Great American Race' and Earnhardt Jr.'s excitement as a team owner.

Read more »

2025 NASCAR Daytona 500 Predictions, Odds, Race Preview & More — Daytona International SpeedwayOur 2025 Daytona 500 predictions and odds break down the latest board while providing you with our favorite plays from Daytona Beach on Sunday, February 16.

Read more »

Daytona 500 FREE LIVE STREAM (2/16/25): How to NASCAR Cup Series race| Time, TV channelThe Daytona 500 starts on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at Daytona International Speedway at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Read more »

Donald Trump Set To Make 2025 Daytona 500 AppearancePresident Donald Trump is expected to attend the 2025 Daytona 500 next weekend.

Read more »

Donald Trump's Expected Daytona 500 Appearance Raises Concerns With FansDonald Trump's expected attendance at the 2025 Daytona 500 has sparked concerns among fans due to past incidents at races he's attended.

Read more »