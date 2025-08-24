Trump's D.C. Crime Crackdown Fuels Over 910 Arrests, Gang Members and Firearms Seized

President Trump's federal intervention in D.C. to combat crime has yielded over 910 arrests, with a focus on gang members, illegal immigrants, and firearms removal.

A White House initiative aimed at curbing crime in Washington, D.C. has resulted in over 910 arrests since President Trump's federal takeover began. The operation, launched August 7th, has made headlines for its aggressive tactics and visible presence. On Saturday, August 23rd alone, 93 arrests were made, showcasing the scale of the effort. One notable arrest involved an individual who rammed his car into a Homeland Security Investigations agent on August 22nd.

During his attempted escape, he also collided with several law enforcement vehicles before being apprehended. The White House emphasized that of the 93 arrests on Saturday, 46 individuals were in the US illegally. The administration highlighted the operation's successes, stating that at least five known gang members, including members of the notorious MS-13, have been taken off the streets since the crackdown commenced. The initiative has also resulted in the seizure of 101 firearms, according to the White House. They also underscored the recovery of two missing children during the operation. In addition to these arrests, 49 homeless encampments have been cleared, with the Metropolitan Police Department collaborating with city officials to identify and dismantle further encampments. The White House affirmed its commitment to deploying National Guard members with potential armament in the near future, aligning with their mission to safeguard federal assets, ensure a secure environment for law enforcement officers carrying out arrests, and dissuade violent crime with a heightened law enforcement presence





