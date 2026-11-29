A former backer of Donald Trump’s crypto venture has accused insiders of unfairly “cashing out” after its flagship token crashed.

The president’s crypto venture was co-founded with his sons, Eric, Donald Jr and Barron - Ezra Acayan/Getty Images’s crypto venture has accused insiders of unfairly “cashing out” after its flagship token crashed.

Justin Sun, a Chinese tech entrepreneur, claimed that insiders at World Liberty Financial, the crypto group founded by members of the Trump family, had engaged in unauthorised selling after its main cryptocurrency lost more than half its value. World Liberty Financial’s WLFI token crashed more than 50pc over the weekend in a move that drew widespread attention in the cryptocurrency world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The group’s stablecoin, USD1, also briefly dropped to as low as 94 cents at the weekend – well below the $1 level it is meant to be pegged to. Mr Sun, who was an early backer of the Trump clan’s project, claimed that the collapse was linked to “insider circular lending to cash out unauthorisedIn a post on X, he said: “I call on major exchanges, regulators, judicial authorities, and the courts to take prompt action against WLFI and USD1, including but not limited to issuing warning lists, immediate delisting, restricting deposits, and requiring disclosure of where the illicit funds have gone.