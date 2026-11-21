The president’s pet project made itself heard during a Marine Band performance.

Donald Trump’s massive White House ballroom project made an unwelcome cameo at a military band’s presidential performance on Friday. During the band’s rendition of “America the Beautiful”—specifically requested by the 80-year-old president—the sounds of another of his pet projects could be heard in the background.

The unmistakable clanking of what sounded like hammers striking steel appeared to come from the monstrous new ballroom being built on the site of the demolished East Wing. According to the White House press pool report, Marine Band member Hannah Davis closed out the event with “America the Beautiful” and “God Bless America. ”After the first verse, the feed switched to a wide shot, with Davis’ vocals becoming less distinct amid the ambient noise.

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Moments later, the broadcast cut to a silent side view of the White House before returning to a close-up of Davis, with clearer audio, for the remainder of the song. Trump held the Friday afternoon event on the White House’s new South Lawn helipad, another pet project aimed at remaking the White House and Washington to his liking.

The ceremony was another collaboration with UFC boss Dana White, 57, following the UFC spectacle on the White House grounds in June—and last week’s chatter about White potentially becoming Trump’s next press secretary. The concert celebrated “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band, the 227-year-old musical institution that performs at presidential inaugurations and other official events. Trump and White presented the band with a check for $500,000 to be shared among its members.

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No taxpayer money was used for the donation, UFC CEO Dana White reacts as US President Donald Trump writes on a giant check addressed to the members of"The President's Own" United States Marine Band during a reception on the South Lawn helipad at the White House in Washington, DC, US, November 20, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie CooperThe Marine Band is the oldest continuously active professional musical organization in the United States. It was founded by an act of Congress in 1798.

Trump is facing public backlash and legal resistance to many of his Washington projects, including his planned Triumphal Arch, the remodeling of the East Potomac public golf course, the renaming of the Kennedy Center, and his monstrous ballroom. Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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