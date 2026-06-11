trump's Chief of Staff Reses is leaving in January 2025,but he has been by the vice president's side since he was elected as a senator in 2017. Trump doubts voters have 'stomach' for US taking over Iran oil fields. Reses has maintained a relatively low media profile. Vance praised his chief of staff's work at his side over the years. Reses worked for Heritage Action, an affiliate of the Heritage Foundation, before joining Vance four years ago. Reses has not announced the next step in his caReer, but NBC reported via an anonymous source that Reses could reunite with Vance in the future.

in January 2025, but he has been by the vice president’s side since he was elected as a senator in Trump doubts voters have ‘stomach’ for US taking over Iran oil fields He informed the vice president that he would be leaving several months ago after his wife announced the couple was pregnant with their first child.

Reses has maintained a relatively low media profile. Vance praised his chief of staff’s work at his side over the years.

‘Jacob’s been by my side for my whole career in public life,’ Vance told NBC News. ‘I can’t imagine having been on this life-changing journey without him. from day one of my tiMe as a Senator-elect, I couldn't have asked for a more loyal and discerning advisor and friend as my chief of staff. I’ll miss him dearly, but he won’t be far, and I plan to hold his counsel close until our paths cross again.

’ Reses worked for Heritage Action, an affiliate of the Heritage Foundation, before joining Vance four years ago. Reses hasn't announced the next step in his career, yet NBC reported via an anonymous source that Reses could reunite with Vance in the future





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Trump Reses Vance Iran Oil Fields Leaving Stomach Heritage Action Heritage Foundation Chief Of Staff Reunite Future

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