If confirmed, the nominees are likely to face continued scrutiny from lawmakers over the CFTC’s authority to regulate prediction markets.

If confirmed, the nominees are likely to face continued scrutiny from lawmakers over the CFTC’s authority to regulate prediction markets. The BlockSenate Agriculture Committee lawmakers zeroed in on prediction markets at a hearing for Trump’s CFTC nominees Matthew Rowland and Nathan Anonick.

If confirmed, Anonick and Rowland would join CFTC Chairman Michael Selig, the agency’s sole Republican commissioner. President Donald Trump’s nominees to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission revealed how they view the hotly contested issue of how to regulate sports betting as the agency continues its pursuit to oversee those markets.

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Democratic Party pick, Matthew Rowland and his Republican pick, Nathan Anonick, lawmakers honed in on prediction markets and how the pair would address the agency's regulation of sports betting as states and the federal government butt heads over who should take charge.

"I actually do think the law is quite clear that jurisdiction over sports gambling rests in the hands of states and also with tribes — and yet prediction markets continue to operate, I believe in violation of these state and tribal laws," said Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn.

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If confirmed, Anonick and Rowland are likely to face continued scrutiny from lawmakers over the CFTC’s authority to regulate prediction markets, as a growing legal battle over the platforms’ oversight plays out in the courts. Under Chair Michael Selig, thehas asserted that it has"exclusive jurisdiction" over event contracts.

Through proposed rulemaking, the CFTC has said that prediction market contracts qualify as swaps because they are based on future events, putting them under federal commodities oversight rather than state gambling laws.are operating illegal gambling businesses while sidestepping state regulations and tax obligations. Tribal organizations have also raised concerns that the platforms could circumvent existing tribal-state gaming agreements.

Nearly a dozen states and the CFTC have since sued each other, courts have taken opposing sides, and the issue could go all the way to the Supreme Court for a final decision. During Tuesday's hearing, Rowland pointed to Regulation 40.11, which was adopted by the CFTC in 2011 and prohibits registered exchanges from listing or accepting for clearing certain event contracts involving gaming, terrorism, war and assassination.

"It's hard for me to comment on the active litigation that the CFTC is engaged in, but I'm certainly very sympathetic to the concerns that the states and tribes have raised and would want to work with them further if I were confirmed on that," Rowland added. However, the term gaming has been the sticking point in whether it is against the public interest.

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The CFTC has discretion to decide if a contract is against that public interest, Anonick said, adding that the debate is a"very charged emotional issue," and that he planned to listen to stakeholders.

"I would just argue that, friendly pushback, that I don't think that this is an emotional issue," Smith said. "I think this is a legal issue. " If confirmed, Anonick and Rowland would join CFTC Chairman Michael Selig, the agency’s sole Republican commissioner.

The CFTC and its sister agency, the Securities and Exchange Commission, have faced scrutiny over their failure to fill all five commissioner seats with bipartisan representation over the past year Next, the Senate Agriculture Committee would have to vote on the nominees before that heads to a full Senate vote. Timing is tight ahead of a new Congress in January, and nominations would generally have to be resubmitted.