Trump's CFPB Under Fire: Is This Consumer Protection Agency Truly a 'Waste, Fraud and Abuse'?

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), established in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis to protect consumers from predatory lending and financial abuses, has been under intense scrutiny and attack from President Trump and his administration. Despite its critics, the CFPB has a dedicated following who view it as a vital safeguard for ordinary Americans.

To President Donald Trump , it’s a hotbed of “waste, fraud and abuse” whose only purpose is to “destroy people” and whose staff amounts to a “vicious group” and fired scores of its workers. But to many who have turned to the agency, it has been an effective problem-solver that fought abusive businesses when no one else would.

“This is the core of consumer protection – someone willing to help with stuff that’s small enough that no one would sue over,” says Booth, a 34-year-old professor from Boulder, Colorado, who filed a complaint with CFPB in October when his credit card company wouldn’t remove an errant late fee. “If there’s no one watching, if the risk of getting caught goes down, more companies will bend the law to make money.”Even as Trump and his cost-cutting czar, the billionaire Elon Musk, have demonized and neutered the agency, its defenders tell success stories of its work.Nurit Baytch, a 47-year-old from Cambridge, Massachusetts, turned to CFPB last month after a dispute over a basement mold removal project. Baytch, who is disabled, said she discovered a worker knocked over a jug of hydrogen peroxide, soaking boxes of photos, books and electronics. When neither the contractor nor Venmo, the service she used to pay him, would help, she contacted CFPB. She didn’t expect to receive anything out of the filing, but less than two weeks later, she was refunded $100 to cover the damage. Baytch now calls the agency an “unalloyed good.” “The only people it’s bad for is big businesses that want to mistreat consumers,” Baytch says, calling Trump’s targeting of the agency “dishonest.” “Any voter who understands what it does sees it’s a positive thing.” CFPB, a response to the 2008 financial crisis and the ensuing Great Recession, was set up to protect Americans from credit card companies, mortgage providers and debt collectors, among others. It was a brainchild of Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts prior to her election to the Senate and, from its birth, has been a source of ire for the finance industry and many Republican lawmakers.CFPB a power-hungry agency that goes beyond its authority, a viewpoint made clear in the sweeping far-right vision for the U.S. known as Project 2025,branded the agency “woke” and “weaponized” A judge ruled Friday that plans for mass layoffs, deletion of data or removal of funding from the agency must be halted at least through March 3. But CFPB’s future has never seemed more tenuous. It’s been troubling to watch for those like Barbara Seese, a 71-year-old retired teacher in Phoenix, who says CFPB is far from the villain Trump has portrayed it as.A decade ago, Seese was pestered by debt collectors who claimed her 95-year-old father had unpaid dentist bills. Even as the calls persisted and got increasingly ugly, the debt collectors refused to give basic information for Seese to check if there actually were bills that she let slip through the cracks. She reached out to attorneys general in two states but it wasn’t until she filed a claim with CFPB that anything changed. Within a day, the calls stopped, and a week later, the case was closed. The debt, it turned out, was for another man with the same name as her father. “They were just so helpful, so informative, so professional. I just really felt like I was in safe hands, in good hands,” says Seese. Once a complaint is filed with CFPB, it is reviewed by staff and the clock begins ticking. In cases outside CFPB’s oversight, the consumer is referred to another regulator or advised to contact a local authority like their state attorney general. But for cases within CFPB’s purview — pertaining to large financial services companies — the complaint is routed to that company, which typically has 15 days to respond. Sometimes, the simple involvement of CFPB and the clout of its name leads to an immediate resolution from a company eager to avoid a negative light in the agency complaint database. For others, it prompts additional investigation. And in some, the company digs in its heels, insisting it is in the righ





