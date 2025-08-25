Trump's Bruising: Handshaking or Something More?

The White House attributes the president's persistent hand bruise to frequent handshaking. Some doctors doubt this explanation. This raises questions about transparency in Trump's health communication.

President Trump has been spotted on multiple occasions with what appears to be a large bruise on his right hand. This discoloration first made headlines in February, and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt initially attributed it to the president's frequent handshakes.

Leavitt maintained this explanation in July, when the bruise became more prominent, suggesting it was caused by a combination of 'minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.' \However, some medical professionals have questioned this rationale. Neal Patel, a doctor at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Burbank, California, believes the bruising is more likely the result of an intravenous (IV) blood draw, which are frequently placed on the hands. Patel also noted that the bruise consistently appears on the same hand, supporting his theory. \This incident highlights a pattern of inconsistencies and eyebrow-raising explanations surrounding Trump's health. The White House's repeated insistence on the 'handshaking' explanation lacks credibility, particularly in light of previous controversies regarding the handling of medical information concerning the president. Notably, Trump once publicly pressured his White House physician, Ronny Jackson, to endorse his claims about his excellent health. Jackson, who was later demoted due to misconduct allegations, ultimately withdrew from the role. This history raises concerns about transparency and accuracy in the official communication of Trump's health status. Despite the White House's assurances, public scrutiny persists due to the lack of clarity and the unconventional nature of explanations provided





