Trump’s Battered Hands Spark Fresh Health Speculation Amid 'Perfect' Physical

Not even a badly matched concealer could hide the president’s swollen hand.

Donald Trump’s hands have triggered renewed fears regarding the state of the president’s health just days after he crowed about his “perfect” physical exam. A photo taken while Trump spoke to reporters in Wisconsin on Friday was widely shared on social media due to the condition of his right hand.

Though the back of the hand is regularly discolored, the news photo revealed a red, bluish, and even darker tinge, with bulging veins, and crinkling at the top of each of extra thickened, bulbous fingers.

“I’m not sure what’s happening here, but aspirin and too much hand-shaking ain’t it,” noted journalist Aaron Rupar, who posted the Getty photo on X.Rupar later posted another photo of Trump’s hand as he talked to reporters aboard Air Force One that looked to be painfully swollen. Trump’s hands have long been a target of speculation about his health.

He has had a bruise on his right hand for almost a year, which he often haphazardly tries to hide withThe White House initially insisted the bruising was from too much hand-shaking, even though it has appeared on both hands.

“The president is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history,” White House spokesman Davis Ingle insisted yet again last month. Posters on social media not only noted Trump’s hands, but also his startling girth in a posted profile shot in Wisconsin, leading many to speculate that his weight isreported after last week’s physical , which represented aThe Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment on the latest state of Trump’s hands, which appeared to look dramatically different on Friday than on Wednesday.

The bruising and swelling, his cankles, his frequent dozing captured on camera during meetings, and his increasing cognitive confusion have triggered calls by both critics andfor the White House to make Trump’s physician available to be questioned about the state of the president’s health and his fitness for office.





thedailybeast / 🏆 307. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Health Trumpland Maga

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Growing riverbed encampments spark safety concerns in LakesideGrowing homeless encampments along the San Diego River in Lakeside are raising safety concerns as crews remove tons of trash, propane tanks and other hazardous materials.

Read more »

Jill Biden's Comments Spark Criticism from Democratic OperativesJill Biden's recent comments about the 2024 presidential debate have sparked criticism frOm some Democratic operatives, who claim her remarks are an unnecessary distraction from the party's narrative.

Read more »

Transgender athletes debate divides California as CIF policy satisfies neither sideThe debate over transgender athletes in girls' sports continues to spark division across California.

Read more »

This is your laptop… on AIOn The Vergecast: Nvidia Spark, Gemini Spark, and Microsoft Scout.

Read more »