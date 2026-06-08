Trump’s Bag Ban Won’t Stop Jordyn Woods

She has a plan to smuggle a little orange ostrich into MSG, no matter what.

The New York Knicks are headed into game three of the NBA Finals Monday night, and tensions are high. President Trump is descending on Madison Square Garden, which threatens to seriously mess with the Knicks’ juju — the official watch party outside of MSG has beenin the area, and, to top it all off, the Secret Service has banned bags from the premises to keep the arena secure for its boss.

Another casualty of Trump’s insistence on getting in on the action? Knicks WAG, which may not be allowed into the building for the first time in the Knicks’ 13-game winning streak. Could this get any worse?

“I wore it for game one during one of my TikTok GRWMs, and ever since then we’ve kept winning, so now it’s officially become the lucky bag,” the 28-year-old told the outlet last month. “It’s gotten to the point where if people don’t see me carrying it during a close game, they start blaming me for changing the routine, so let’s just say the bag isn’t leaving my side anytime soon. ” And you know what? That’s still true.

It’s unclear whether the Secret Service’s bag ban will apply to Woods, but luckily, this entrepreneurial woman seems to have a plan to smuggle it in regardless. In a video posted Monday ahead of game three, Woods shared that she’ll try to bring the bag in, but if she can’t, she’s also had itinto a pair of orange ostrich sandals.

“One guys not stopping the show,” she wrote in the caption. Problem solved and good juju restored. You'll receive the next newsletter in your inbox. New York





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